EXCLUSIVE: Disgraced 'Duchess of Disaster' Sarah Ferguson 'Was Pals With Jeffrey Epstein for 2 YEARS Longer Than She Claimed'

Ferguson has long been criticized for her financial mismanagement. After separating from Andrew in 1992 and divorcing four years later, she was known for lavish holidays and extravagant spending.

Lownie notes by the mid-1990s, she was renting multimillion-pound properties in the south of France, complete with full household staff, while also claiming financial hardship.

Another source close to the royal household claimed: "This isn't just about poor judgment. It's about a pattern – money problems, expensive tastes, and then seeking help from deeply questionable people. The King is determined that these associations will no longer tarnish the monarchy."

Charities have already distanced themselves from Ferguson. Julia's House, Prevent Breast Cancer, and the Teenage Cancer Trust – where she had been a patron since 1990 – severed ties. The British Heart Foundation and the Children's Literacy Charity quickly followed suit.

According to Lownie, Ferguson's reliance on Epstein fits a long history of behavior. He writes in Entitled: "Sarah Ferguson has led a life of extraordinary luxury since her separation from Prince Andrew… reports of her excesses began in 1994 when she rented Domaine La Fontaine near Cannes for $25,000."

Although the property was supposed to be self-catering, she brought her own staff, including a butler, two housekeepers, a dresser, a general assistant, and a nanny.

A senior royal source claimed: "The sense within the Palace is that the Duchess has once again been exposed. Her closeness to Epstein went on far longer than she admitted – and that is something the monarchy can no longer ignore."