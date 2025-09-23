EXCLUSIVE: Elvis 'Rape' Shock — Sex-Crazed Crooner's Ex-Wife Priscilla Presley Reveals His Cruel 'Farewell Sexual Assault'

The assault, she writes, has remained a painful memory of her last experience of sexual intimacy with the man she married as a teenager. Priscilla and Elvis first met in 1959 when she was 14 and he was 24 and stationed in Germany with the US Army.

They married in Las Vegas in 1967 and welcomed their only child, Lisa Marie Presley, the following year. But their union was plagued by infidelity and growing distance, and by 1972, Priscilla decided to leave him. In her book, Priscilla recalls when Elvis discovered her relationship with Stone, his reaction turned violent.

She claims: "He forced himself on me, the way he imagined a karate master doing it. It left me with an unhappy memory of my last experience of sexual intimacy with Elvis."