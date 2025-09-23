Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Elvis Presley
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Elvis 'Rape' Shock — Sex-Crazed Crooner's Ex-Wife Priscilla Presley Reveals His Cruel 'Farewell Sexual Assault'

Photo of Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla Presley accuses Elvis of rape in her memoir, 'Softly, As I Leave You.'

Sept. 23 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Priscilla Presley has sensationally accused Elvis Presley of raping her during the breakdown of their marriage, describing their final sexual encounter as a forced assault that left her traumatized, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress and businesswoman, now 80, claims in her forthcoming memoir Softly, As I Leave You. In it, she recounts how Elvis, then 38, forced himself on her after learning she had begun an affair with her karate instructor, Mike Stone.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Priscilla Write About Elvis In Her Memoir?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla accuses Elvis of sexual assault in her new memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

The assault, she writes, has remained a painful memory of her last experience of sexual intimacy with the man she married as a teenager. Priscilla and Elvis first met in 1959 when she was 14 and he was 24 and stationed in Germany with the US Army.

They married in Las Vegas in 1967 and welcomed their only child, Lisa Marie Presley, the following year. But their union was plagued by infidelity and growing distance, and by 1972, Priscilla decided to leave him. In her book, Priscilla recalls when Elvis discovered her relationship with Stone, his reaction turned violent.

She claims: "He forced himself on me, the way he imagined a karate master doing it. It left me with an unhappy memory of my last experience of sexual intimacy with Elvis."

Article continues below advertisement

Did Elvis Want Priscilla To Get An Abortion?

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Elvis Presley
Source: MEGA

The iconic singer is said to have gotten violent when learning of Priscilla's affair with Mike Stone.

Article continues below advertisement

But Priscilla added: "As difficult as it was, I never regretted my decision to leave Elvis. But I never ceased to mourn it."

The revelation is part of a wider series of disclosures in Softly, As I Leave You, which traces her marriage to the world's most famous singer and the troubled life of their daughter, who died aged 54 in January 2023.

Speaking of her early marriage, Priscilla recalls how her hopes for a happy family life collapsed almost immediately.

"Our wedding meant I could finally come out in the open. I was so excited. But when I got pregnant on my wedding night, those dreams fell apart," she writes. She describes Elvis suggesting she consider an abortion when she became pregnant with Lisa Marie, an idea that left her shaken to the core.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley
Source: MEGA

Elvis suggested Priscilla have an abortion when she was pregnant with Lisa Marie, according to her memoir.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
ioan Gruffudd and alice evans

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Evans Dumps Her Attorney and Chooses to Represent Herself in Separation from Ioan Gruffudd as Hollywood's Ugliest Divorce Rages On

photo of katy perry orlando bloom

EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Bloom's Relationship With Katy Perry 'Killed by Mental and Physical Toll' of His Astonishing 30Lbs Weight Loss for Brutal Movie Role

Article continues below advertisement

Priscilla claims: "He told me he'd support whatever I wanted. His words were a wake-up call. The enormity of it hit me head-on, and I began to cry. I told him, 'No! We can't do that. This is our baby!'"

Priscilla also details how Elvis' controlling behavior and serial infidelity eroded her trust, while his escalating drug use darkened their home life. Friends close to the couple at the time, she notes, witnessed his fury after discovering her affair.

According to Priscilla, Elvis even discussed having Stone killed before being talked down by his confidant Joe Esposito.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Priscilla Presley
Source: MEGA

Priscilla reveals she yelled 'no!' at the suggestion.

Her account of the assault is among the most searing revelations yet about the darker side of her marriage to the man celebrated as the King of Rock' n' Roll. While Elvis has long been mythologized for his music and charisma, Priscilla's words paint a far more disturbing picture of life behind closed doors.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.