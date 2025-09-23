EXCLUSIVE: Elvis 'Rape' Shock — Sex-Crazed Crooner's Ex-Wife Priscilla Presley Reveals His Cruel 'Farewell Sexual Assault'
Sept. 23 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Priscilla Presley has sensationally accused Elvis Presley of raping her during the breakdown of their marriage, describing their final sexual encounter as a forced assault that left her traumatized, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress and businesswoman, now 80, claims in her forthcoming memoir Softly, As I Leave You. In it, she recounts how Elvis, then 38, forced himself on her after learning she had begun an affair with her karate instructor, Mike Stone.
What Did Priscilla Write About Elvis In Her Memoir?
The assault, she writes, has remained a painful memory of her last experience of sexual intimacy with the man she married as a teenager. Priscilla and Elvis first met in 1959 when she was 14 and he was 24 and stationed in Germany with the US Army.
They married in Las Vegas in 1967 and welcomed their only child, Lisa Marie Presley, the following year. But their union was plagued by infidelity and growing distance, and by 1972, Priscilla decided to leave him. In her book, Priscilla recalls when Elvis discovered her relationship with Stone, his reaction turned violent.
She claims: "He forced himself on me, the way he imagined a karate master doing it. It left me with an unhappy memory of my last experience of sexual intimacy with Elvis."
Did Elvis Want Priscilla To Get An Abortion?
But Priscilla added: "As difficult as it was, I never regretted my decision to leave Elvis. But I never ceased to mourn it."
The revelation is part of a wider series of disclosures in Softly, As I Leave You, which traces her marriage to the world's most famous singer and the troubled life of their daughter, who died aged 54 in January 2023.
Speaking of her early marriage, Priscilla recalls how her hopes for a happy family life collapsed almost immediately.
"Our wedding meant I could finally come out in the open. I was so excited. But when I got pregnant on my wedding night, those dreams fell apart," she writes. She describes Elvis suggesting she consider an abortion when she became pregnant with Lisa Marie, an idea that left her shaken to the core.
Priscilla claims: "He told me he'd support whatever I wanted. His words were a wake-up call. The enormity of it hit me head-on, and I began to cry. I told him, 'No! We can't do that. This is our baby!'"
Priscilla also details how Elvis' controlling behavior and serial infidelity eroded her trust, while his escalating drug use darkened their home life. Friends close to the couple at the time, she notes, witnessed his fury after discovering her affair.
According to Priscilla, Elvis even discussed having Stone killed before being talked down by his confidant Joe Esposito.
Her account of the assault is among the most searing revelations yet about the darker side of her marriage to the man celebrated as the King of Rock' n' Roll. While Elvis has long been mythologized for his music and charisma, Priscilla's words paint a far more disturbing picture of life behind closed doors.