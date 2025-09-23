EXCLUSIVE: Alice Evans Dumps Her Attorney and Chooses to Represent Herself in Separation from Ioan Gruffudd as Hollywood's Ugliest Divorce Rages On
Actors Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans have been embroiled in a messy divorce since first filing in 2021.
Now, with just weeks to go before finally having their day in court, RadarOnline.com has learned Evans has taken the unconventional step of cutting ties with her attorney and instead will represent herself.
Evans' Shocking Declaration
After years of back-and-forth bickering, a trial has been set for February. But new court documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com reveal Evans has filed for a Substitution of Attorney and a Notice of Limited Scope Representation, indicating she plans to now represent herself.
Evans' current attorney will still advise her on issues such as child and spousal support and any necessary changes to already-issued restraining orders. She will also help prep Evans for the case.
According to the court documents, "Counsel will represent Respondent on all issues set for trial and all pre-trial dates, including the Final Status Conference set for 2/17/26, trial set for 2/23/26-2/26/26 and 3/2/26-3/6/26, Status Conference on December 19, 2025, hearing on Respondent's RFO filed July 1, 2024 set for December 19, 2025 and Petitioner's request to renew DVRO on December 19, 2025."
Evans 'Living in Poverty'
Evans gave no reason for her decision to go it alone, but she has claimed to be "living in poverty" and is so broke that she had to borrow money from friends and set up a GoFundMe account that raised $18,000 in donations.
She claimed she and her girls, Ella, 16, and Elsie, 12, were recently evicted from their Los Angeles home because she couldn't afford to pay the $6,500 per month rent.
In July, the two faced off in court over Evan's request for additional spousal support. The Fantastic Four star already shells out $4,500, but Evans has contested she needs more to live in pricey California.
Gruffudd countered that he's not only opposed to increasing the amount he pays his former spouse, but he wants to stop paying her altogether.
Evans Reportedly 'Far From Broke'
In court documents of his own, Gruffudd claimed Evans "purposely got herself evicted... intentionally ceasing paying rent and instead taking the children on a vacation trip to Europe."
Her motive, according to Gruffudd, was to "support her false public narrative of financial destitution in an attempt to further harm my reputation… as a fraudulent way to strong-arm me into paying more support than I can afford."
Gruffudd also maintained subpoenaed bank records show that Evans is far from being broke.
Evans allegedly made more than $130,000 in 2024 and is expected to earn a similar amount this year, a claim that she called "false and misleading."
Getting the Kids Involved
In one court filing, Gruffudd said he was "mortified" to have received "dozens of stressed messages from our minor children in which they have parroted Alice's false and manufactured claims of becoming homeless in the immediate future."
But Evans denied manipulating the children to send plaintive messages to their father.
"I absolutely did not ask the children to send messages to (Gruffudd) about our eviction and pending homelessness," she said in court filings. "The children are well aware of our financial distress and the eviction."