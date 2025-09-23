Bonnie Blue 'Attacker' Breaks Silence: Clubgoer Who 'Punched' OnlyFans Star in Face Reveals Reason Why She Lashed Out
Sept. 23 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
The woman who allegedly punched OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue in a nightclub has broken her silence after a video of their row went viral.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ffion Williams, who queued up to meet the X-rated performer during her university tour in Sheffield, England, took to her TikTok page to share her side of the story.
Nightclub Row
The viral footage sees the content creator compliment her pink hair, to which Williams responds, "thank you."
The conversation quickly changes when the nightclub goer said: "Do you know how many years you've set back feminism?"
"I haven't," Blue argued, as Williams responded: "But you have. You're making everyone else's lives s--t."
"I'm not making anyone's lives s--t," the OnlyFans star replied, as Williams hit back: "I beg to differ."
Blue, 26, is then heard telling her security to "get these fat f--ks out."
Feminism Jibe
Taking to TikTok, Williams explained: "Bonnie Blue thinks she's not harming anyone with what she's doing.
"She can't take the hard truth."
Also, she clarified in another video that "it wasn't me who punched her" and that she "just confronted her in the club."
"I didn't punch her, that was not me. That happened five minutes after I'd left because we left of our own accord," she added.
People in the comments were quick to praise Williams for calling Blue out, with one writing: "I am sooo glad you stood up for yourself, she's just a piece of s--t."
"So glad you spoke up, thank you, I stand with you," another added.
"As if Bonnie Blue is dishing out insults," a third sighed.
'No Scratches, No Stress'
Blue, real name Tia Billinger, later downplayed the "attack" as a "tiny incident", and thanked her security for "keeping everything smooth."
"No scratches, no stress, and definitely no slowing me down," she added
Addressing Williams' comments, Blue later added: "Feminism is about choice. My choices might not be for everyone, but they're mine.
"Men get praised for what women get shamed for — I'm just refusing to play by that double standard.
"Someone feeling uncomfortable about their interpretation of feminism not aligning with mine isn't the same as me doing harm."
Her comments come after an eyewitness at the event said: "I saw a woman talking to their friend while standing next to Bonnie Blue. They turned to Bonnie, turned back to their friend, and then punched Bonnie square in the jaw."
Prior to the event, Onyx, the nightclub who hosted the bash, clarified that "no sexual behaviour is permitted inside the venue."
"This is a night built for making new friends, laughing until your cheeks hurt, and throwing yourself into the wildest Freshers experience in Sheffield," they said.
At the time, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "At 1.22am today (Friday 19 September), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Onyx nightclub on Portobello Street, Sheffield.
"It is reported that a woman was assaulted at the nightclub, suffering no injuries. A woman was detained at the scene and later released. The incident has been filed pending further information coming to light."