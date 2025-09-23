Bonnie Blue 'Attacker' Breaks Silence: Clubgoer Who 'Punched' OnlyFans Star in Face Reveals Reason Why She Lashed Out

The woman who allegedly punched OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue in a nightclub has broken her silence after a video of their row went viral.

Blue gets involved in heated conversation.

The viral footage sees the content creator compliment her pink hair, to which Williams responds, "thank you."

The conversation quickly changes when the nightclub goer said: "Do you know how many years you've set back feminism?"

"I haven't," Blue argued, as Williams responded: "But you have. You're making everyone else's lives s--t."

"I'm not making anyone's lives s--t," the OnlyFans star replied, as Williams hit back: "I beg to differ."

Blue, 26, is then heard telling her security to "get these fat f--ks out."