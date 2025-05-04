The Breakup That Shook the Palace: When William and Kate’s Fairytale Crumbled

It was a love story that captured hearts worldwide – Prince William, the dashing young heir to the British throne, and Kate Middleton, the beautiful commoner who seemed destined to become his queen. But in the spring of 2007, their perfect romance came crashing down in a shocking breakup that sent tremors through the palace and left tearful Middleton with a shattered heart and dashed hopes.

"Well, I think if you really go out with someone for quite a long time, you do get to know each other very, very well, you go through the good times, you go through the bad times," said Middleton, now 43.

But William, 42, wanted to put the brakes on.

"I thought we were too young," he recalled. "We both needed our space. We needed to find our way."

Said a palace insider: "The worst thing about their split was that after five years together, he did it in a 30-minute phone call."