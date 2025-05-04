EXCLUSIVE: Pals Fear 'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour's Weird New Look is The Sign of a 'Wacky Midlife Crisis'

Balding Stranger Things star David Harbour has unveiled a bizarre full head of hair as rumors fly he's cheating on pop star wife Lily Allen and RadarOnline.com can reveal his pals fear the weird new look is the sign of a wacky midlife crisis.

A source said: "People are worried he's not in a good place. He's not even divorced, and yet he's clearly looking to sow his wild oats, which is pretty concerning considering that he just turned 50."

The actor, whose balding pate has been part of his look for years, triggered double-takes when he showed up at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas sporting a thick head of fuzz, leading fans to speculate that he'd undergone a hair transplant.