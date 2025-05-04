Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Lily Allen
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Pals Fear 'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour's Weird New Look is The Sign of a 'Wacky Midlife Crisis'

stranger things david harbour midlife crisis new look
Source: MEGA

'Stranger Things' star David Harbour's strange new style sparks rumors of a wacky midlife crisis phase.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Balding Stranger Things star David Harbour has unveiled a bizarre full head of hair as rumors fly he's cheating on pop star wife Lily Allen and RadarOnline.com can reveal his pals fear the weird new look is the sign of a wacky midlife crisis.

A source said: "People are worried he's not in a good place. He's not even divorced, and yet he's clearly looking to sow his wild oats, which is pretty concerning considering that he just turned 50."

The actor, whose balding pate has been part of his look for years, triggered double-takes when he showed up at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas sporting a thick head of fuzz, leading fans to speculate that he'd undergone a hair transplant.

Article continues below advertisement
stranger things david harbour midlife crisis new look
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen was blindsided after David Harbour popped up on dating apps mid-marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The furry surprise comes in the wake of his sudden separation from 39-year-old English thrush Allen in early February.

The Not Fair singer, who met Harbour on a celeb dating site and wed him a year later in 2020, was devastated to learn he'd secretly rejoined the app, where he could fish for new dames.

Hulking Harbour also reportedly plunged into a steamy affair with a young costume designer during the marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
stranger things david harbour midlife crisis new look
Source: ELLIEBEERSFALLON/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Ellie Fallon has sparked buzz as the 27-year-old is linked to Harbour's New Year getaway.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Selena Gomez

EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez is 'Getting Even' With Former Beau Justin Bieber by 'Kicking Him While He's Down'

Photo of St. John's River

Does Florida Have Its Own Loch Ness Monster? How a '35-foot Serpent' Has Terrorized Residents for Nearly 2 Centuries

And now sources said he's been seeing 27-year-old model-actress Ellie Fallon, who was the "mystery woman" he was seen with on a New Year's trip to India.

Sources believe Harbour's caught in a midlife crisis.

"No one really understands why he suddenly threw it all away with Lily – it seems very impulsive,” revealed an insider.

"He was so happy with her, or at least that's what he told everyone, and then suddenly he's acting like a horny college kid.

"Poor Lily was completely blindsided by it all."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.