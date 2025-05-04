EXCLUSIVE: Pals Fear 'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour's Weird New Look is The Sign of a 'Wacky Midlife Crisis'
Balding Stranger Things star David Harbour has unveiled a bizarre full head of hair as rumors fly he's cheating on pop star wife Lily Allen and RadarOnline.com can reveal his pals fear the weird new look is the sign of a wacky midlife crisis.
A source said: "People are worried he's not in a good place. He's not even divorced, and yet he's clearly looking to sow his wild oats, which is pretty concerning considering that he just turned 50."
The actor, whose balding pate has been part of his look for years, triggered double-takes when he showed up at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas sporting a thick head of fuzz, leading fans to speculate that he'd undergone a hair transplant.
The furry surprise comes in the wake of his sudden separation from 39-year-old English thrush Allen in early February.
The Not Fair singer, who met Harbour on a celeb dating site and wed him a year later in 2020, was devastated to learn he'd secretly rejoined the app, where he could fish for new dames.
Hulking Harbour also reportedly plunged into a steamy affair with a young costume designer during the marriage.
And now sources said he's been seeing 27-year-old model-actress Ellie Fallon, who was the "mystery woman" he was seen with on a New Year's trip to India.
Sources believe Harbour's caught in a midlife crisis.
"No one really understands why he suddenly threw it all away with Lily – it seems very impulsive,” revealed an insider.
"He was so happy with her, or at least that's what he told everyone, and then suddenly he's acting like a horny college kid.
"Poor Lily was completely blindsided by it all."