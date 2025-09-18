EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Will Throw Flunkies Out of the Room' if They Even Breathe the Name of his 'Sneaky' Brother Prince Harry

The meeting – their first in 18 months – came as the monarch continues treatment for cancer and as Harry publicly declared "the focus really has to be on my dad" in the months ahead.

While Charles appears open to reconciliation, William is described as furious that his estranged brother is edging back into royal circles.

"William has made it crystal clear to his staff that even mentioning Harry is off limits," a senior royal source said. "He regards his brother as underhand, calculating, and impossible to trust. The thought of Harry slipping back into the King's good graces infuriates him.

"If anyone in royal PR circles or otherwise broaches the subject of him forgiving Harry – apart from his father or Camilla or his wife – he will literally ask them to leave the room."