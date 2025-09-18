EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Will Throw Flunkies Out of the Room' if They Even Breathe the Name of his 'Sneaky' Brother Prince Harry
Sept. 18 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Prince William has made clear he will not tolerate even the mention of Prince Harry's name, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the heir to the throne has told aides to leave the room if they raise the subject of his younger brother.
The 43-year-old Prince of Wales was said to be blindsided when Harry, 41, recently weaselled his way into Clarence House for a 54-minute reunion with King Charles, 76.
Harry Sparks Palace Rift As Brothers Stay Bitterly Divided
The meeting – their first in 18 months – came as the monarch continues treatment for cancer and as Harry publicly declared "the focus really has to be on my dad" in the months ahead.
While Charles appears open to reconciliation, William is described as furious that his estranged brother is edging back into royal circles.
"William has made it crystal clear to his staff that even mentioning Harry is off limits," a senior royal source said. "He regards his brother as underhand, calculating, and impossible to trust. The thought of Harry slipping back into the King's good graces infuriates him.
"If anyone in royal PR circles or otherwise broaches the subject of him forgiving Harry – apart from his father or Camilla or his wife – he will literally ask them to leave the room."
'Spare' Revelations & Oprah Interview Deepen Royal Rift
The rift between the brothers has been deepened by Harry's public disclosures. In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry alleged William once physically assaulted him in a row over Meghan Markle, 44.
The book followed the Sussexes' high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey in which Markle, while pregnant with Archie, now 6, revealed she had endured racism and a lack of support that left her feeling suicidal.
For William, the damage remains raw. "William is convinced Harry caused huge strain for the late Queen in her last years," an insider said.
"It's something he cannot forgive. He feels there's no sign Harry has changed, and for William, that says it all."
Harry, for his part, has insisted "my conscience is clear" and has shown no regret about sharing private family matters. That stance has only hardened William's mistrust.
William Demands Harry Show Change Before Royal Return
"For William, talk is cheap," another source said. "He thinks Harry has to show change through actions, otherwise he remains a danger. William wants him kept well away from the heart of the monarchy."
The situation is complicated by Harry and Markle's ongoing business ventures in the U.S., including their renewed deal with Netflix.
Executives are said to be developing a documentary with Harry to mark the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in 2027 – a move sources tell us William views as "yet another betrayal."
"The Crown has already caused deep damage to the family, and William views Netflix as toxic," one courtier said. "The fact Harry continues to work with them only reinforces his worst suspicions."
Kate Middleton Urges Peace But William Refuses On Harry
Even Wills' peacemaking wife Kate Middleton, 43, has been unable to shift her husband's stance. "Kate has quietly encouraged him to consider making peace," a family friend said.
"William usually takes her advice, but not when it comes to Harry. He's said reconciliation will only happen when hell freezes over."
According to insiders, William is also convinced Harry's bid to get back into The Firm is "totally motivated by self-interest."
A palace aide said: "William thinks they are clinging to their titles and trying to grab whatever influence they can while the King is still here. He despises the fact Charles is indulging them – to him it looks naive and risky."