Rupert Murdoch, 94, Uses Walking Cane in First Public Appearance With Fifth Wife Elena Zhukova After Icing Out Three Kids With Billion Dollar Payoffs

The frail tycoon's attendance was made even more eye-catching given the president is suing the owner of the Wall Street Journal after his publication reported on a suggestive birthday letter given to Jeffrey Epstein bearing Trump's name.

Trump denied that it's his signature and said at the time of the report he personally warned Murdoch he'd sue if the newspaper published it.

The Journal did so anyway, and Trump subsequently filed a lawsuit seeking $20billion in damages and Murdoch's testimony.

Murdoch was accompanied by his fifth wife Elena Zhukova at the prestigious dinner, and was sat between her and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney.