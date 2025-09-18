EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'May Be Pushed Back to Suicidal Thoughts' by Prince Harry's Royal Reconciliation, Psychologist Warns
Sept. 18 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle could face a relapse into the darkest period of her life if Prince Harry succeeds in repairing ties with the royal family, a psychologist has warned – raising fears renewed exposure to the institution could push her back toward suicidal thoughts, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex has been living in California since stepping away from royal duties in 2020, but her husband has made clear his desire to spend more time in Britain after years of estrangement from The Firm.
Meghan Fears Royal Rift Could Reopen Old Emotional Scars
Just last week, Harry, 41, returned for a four-day visit to the U.K., during which he reconnected with King Charles in a 54-minute meeting at Clarence House – their first substantial conversation in nearly two years.
The encounter has fueled speculation about a wider reconciliation with the monarchy, but sources say Markle feels "threatened and triggered" by Harry's reunion and plans to worm his way back into the bosom of the royal family.
"Harry's renewed closeness with his family has really unsettled Meghan," a source close to the couple said.
"She confides that she fought hard to break free from that life and doesn't want to be pulled back. The worry is that stepping into royal circles again could reopen the scars that once drove her to the brink."
Expert Says Meghan Could Relive Pain If Royals Reconcile
Markle has previously spoken openly about her struggles. In her now-infamous 2021 television interview with Oprah Winfrey, she revealed while living as a working royal she "didn't want to be alive anymore" and was refused help when she sought mental health support.
She also disclosed in court documents she felt "unprotected by the institution" and silenced when pregnant with her son Archie, now 6.
Psychologist Clare Deacon, who specializes in trauma, backed up our source by saying Markle's past cannot be separated from any potential return for Harry to the royal family.
"It isn't erased by distance, and even years later, stepping back into a space that once felt emotionally unsafe can activate past fears, doubts and protective behaviors," she said.
"If reconciliation led to a return or increased UK presence, Meghan could understandably feel conflicted – torn between duty, identity and the peace she's built since."
Sussex Rift Grows As Meghan Resists Harry's Homeland Ties
Friends of the Sussexes say the issue is particularly acute when it comes to their children, Archie and his 4-year-old sister Lilibet.
"Meghan has made it clear to friends that she'll go to any length to protect her children from the struggles she faced," one insider said.
"Just the thought of short trips back to the U.K. leaves her uneasy. She fears it could cost her the freedom she worked so hard to build in California."
Harry, however, has not hidden his wish to reconnect with his homeland. "He wants his children to grow up knowing their family in Britain," a source said.
"Harry has been clear that he'd like to spend far more time in Britain."
Advisers believe he is quietly pressing behind the scenes for security assurances that would allow regular visits.
Yet experts warn that reconciliation could come at a heavy cost for Markle.
One shrink told us: "There's a real danger Harry's royal reunion could lead to Meghan slipping back into old patterns. She's worked hard to find her voice and restore her wellbeing, and Harry's return to royal life could totally overturn that progress, with potentially catastrophic – and deadly consequences for her mental health."
A senior palace aide added: "The King would welcome Harry spending more time here, but there is full awareness of Meghan's hesitation. Protecting her wellbeing is a priority."