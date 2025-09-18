EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'May Be Pushed Back to Suicidal Thoughts' by Prince Harry's Royal Reconciliation, Psychologist Warns

Just last week, Harry, 41, returned for a four-day visit to the U.K., during which he reconnected with King Charles in a 54-minute meeting at Clarence House – their first substantial conversation in nearly two years.

The encounter has fueled speculation about a wider reconciliation with the monarchy, but sources say Markle feels "threatened and triggered" by Harry's reunion and plans to worm his way back into the bosom of the royal family.

"Harry's renewed closeness with his family has really unsettled Meghan," a source close to the couple said.

"She confides that she fought hard to break free from that life and doesn't want to be pulled back. The worry is that stepping into royal circles again could reopen the scars that once drove her to the brink."