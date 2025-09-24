EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Kimmel Axing 'Just the Start of Cull of Bleeding-Heart Showbiz Liberals' — And 'Hand-Wringing' Lefties 'Are Totally Powerless Against the Trump-Driven Onslaught'
Sept. 24 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel's removal from late-night television has been described by insiders as the beginning of a sweeping industry purge of outspoken liberal hosts, with executives under pressure from audiences, advertisers, and political forces, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 57-year-old comedian was yanked off the air by ABC after weeks of controversy surrounding his comments about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Is The TV Landscape Changing?
Kimmel had suggested on-air that the shooter was linked to the MAGA movement, despite investigators stating that the suspect, Tyler Robinson, 22, did not have such affiliations. Executives at ABC's parent company pulled the plug, citing backlash from affiliates and the risk of jeopardizing a $6.2billion merger.
One network source has now told us about the move: "This is far bigger than just Jimmy. The tide has turned. There is a Trump-driven cultural shift happening, and liberal late-night hosts are now the targets. Kimmel is just the start."
Another warned: "Hand-wringing from Hollywood won't stop it. The audiences aren't there anymore, and the politics have only accelerated the decline."
Is Kimmel Playing The Victim?
Reports indicate ABC had already been considering letting Kimmel’s $48million contract expire next year due to falling ratings. Stephen Colbert was also informed in July his CBS show would not continue, despite his recent Emmy win.
"This is about survival," one executive said. "Advertisers don't want controversy. Viewers are tuning out. The business model is collapsing."
Kimmel's critics have accused him of cynically playing the victim. "He's spinning this as censorship, but in reality it's a calculated move," a senior television insider said. "Giving himself the guise of being silenced makes him a martyr to his base, rather than a host whose ratings were in freefall."
The fallout has also reignited debate about double standards in media accountability. Commentators pointed to ABC journalist Matt Gutman, who was widely mocked for describing the Kirk shooter's text messages to a transgender partner as "heartbreaking" during a press conference, yet kept his job after apologizing.
What's Next For Kimmel?
"Jimmy had the same option – apologize and move on," an insider said. "He refused." Industry analysts say Kimmel is likely to reinvent himself with a podcast or streaming show.
"He wants to be the Left's Joe Rogan," one source said. "But it's not clear if there's an appetite for that." The shake-up comes amid broader criticism of what some describe as liberal hypocrisy in entertainment. Conservative commentators have long argued figures such as Roseanne Barr and Tucker Carlson were swiftly punished for controversial remarks, while progressives were shielded.
"The turnabout is fair play," said one television executive. "The left canceled others for years – now they're getting a taste of their own medicine."
Silence over the Kimmel controversy from some celebrity allies has also been noted. While Jon Stewart and David Letterman have spoken out, his longtime friend Matt Damon has stayed quiet.
"The fact that Matt hasn't said a word tells you everything," one Hollywood publicist said. "The A-listers know this is toxic."
Executives at Sinclair and Nexstar, who own more than 60 ABC affiliates, are said to have pushed hardest for Kimmel's removal after affiliates received a flood of complaints. FCC chair Brendan Carr has also voiced concern.
"This is not about the First Amendment," a network source added. "It's the marketplace speaking. And the marketplace has decided Jimmy Kimmel is all but finished."