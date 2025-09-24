EXCLUSIVE: Obama Fingerprints Exposed! Top Aide Told Kamala Harris To Stop Praising the 'Unpopular' President During Campaign — 'People Hate Joe Biden'
Sept. 24 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
A top presidential advisor gave Kamala Harris some sobering news just as she launched her ill-fated election campaign: "People hate Joe Biden."
The former vice president is opening up about her real relationship with Biden in her explosive new memoir, 107 Days.
In the first few days of her campaign, Harris admits she was still getting her feet wet and finding her own voice. At the start, her standard stump speech would include glowing remarks about her former boss.
"I spent the first third of my remarks effusively praising him before I launched into my own campaign speech," Harris writes in her book. "I would do that for several weeks until my campaign strategists urged me to stop: 'It's time this campaign was about you.'"
However, President Obama's 2008 campaign manager, David Plouffe, who was now working to help elect Harris, put it more bluntly when he told her point-blank, "People hate Joe Biden."
'Biden F---ed Us'
Plouffe has made his opinion of Biden's insistence on staying in the race well-known. In Jake Tapper's book, Original Sin, Plouffe threw the 82-year-old under the campaign bus, saying Harris' rushed push for president was a "f--king nightmare."
"And it’s all Biden," Plouffe slammed. "He totally f---ed us."
Still, he wasn't wrong. At the time of his announcement that he was stepping aside, Biden's approval rating had plummeted to just 41%.
Harris herself acknowledged the truth in her book, calling Biden's rating a "ball and chain dragging on my campaign."
Biden was 'Reckless'
Harris has held little back in her scathing memoir, calling Biden's refusal to retire "reckless."
"The stakes were simply too high, she wrote in her book. "This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."
She also revealed she had "concerns" about many of the staffers Biden left behind when he did eventually drop out. She complained the Biden campaign lacked a specific direction and was only interested in "(fixing) the problem by throwing money at it."
Civil War
However, Biden's top aides are biting back and have launched a brutal counterattack on the failed candidate.
One ex-White House official told Axios that Harris was "simply not good at the job." The official added, "She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration’s key work streams, and instead would just dive bomb in for stilted photo ops that exposed how out of depth she was."
Harris has argued that the truncated timeline of her 2024 campaign made success impossible. But another Biden aide dismissed that defense, insisting the blame was hers alone.
The official said: "The independent variable there is the vice president, not Biden or his aides."
Others aimed at Harris' suggestion that she lacked sufficient backing from Biden's team. One official countered that multiple staffers had tried to set her up for success.
The former aide claimed: "There were several officials who really tried to help her thrive. But she and her team did not seize that support and make the most of it. It is all a tragedy."