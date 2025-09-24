EXCLUSIVE: Obama Fingerprints Exposed! Top Aide Told Kamala Harris To Stop Praising the 'Unpopular' President During Campaign — 'People Hate Joe Biden'

In the first few days of her campaign, Harris admits she was still getting her feet wet and finding her own voice. At the start, her standard stump speech would include glowing remarks about her former boss.

"I spent the first third of my remarks effusively praising him before I launched into my own campaign speech," Harris writes in her book. "I would do that for several weeks until my campaign strategists urged me to stop: 'It's time this campaign was about you.'"

However, President Obama's 2008 campaign manager, David Plouffe, who was now working to help elect Harris, put it more bluntly when he told her point-blank, "People hate Joe Biden."