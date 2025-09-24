Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kamala Harris
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Obama Fingerprints Exposed! Top Aide Told Kamala Harris To Stop Praising the 'Unpopular' President During Campaign — 'People Hate Joe Biden'

Joe Biden Kamala Harris
Source: mega

Kamala Harris was warned to stop praising Joe Biden during her campaign.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 24 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A top presidential advisor gave Kamala Harris some sobering news just as she launched her ill-fated election campaign: "People hate Joe Biden."

The former vice president is opening up about her real relationship with Biden in her explosive new memoir, 107 Days.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Kamala Harris
Source: mega

Harris was surprised at how the president was being treated.

In the first few days of her campaign, Harris admits she was still getting her feet wet and finding her own voice. At the start, her standard stump speech would include glowing remarks about her former boss.

"I spent the first third of my remarks effusively praising him before I launched into my own campaign speech," Harris writes in her book. "I would do that for several weeks until my campaign strategists urged me to stop: 'It's time this campaign was about you.'"

However, President Obama's 2008 campaign manager, David Plouffe, who was now working to help elect Harris, put it more bluntly when he told her point-blank, "People hate Joe Biden."

Article continues below advertisement

'Biden F---ed Us'

Photo of David Plouffe
Source: mega

Harris' Senior Advisor David Plouffe shared the truth about Biden.

Plouffe has made his opinion of Biden's insistence on staying in the race well-known. In Jake Tapper's book, Original Sin, Plouffe threw the 82-year-old under the campaign bus, saying Harris' rushed push for president was a "f--king nightmare."

"And it’s all Biden," Plouffe slammed. "He totally f---ed us."

Still, he wasn't wrong. At the time of his announcement that he was stepping aside, Biden's approval rating had plummeted to just 41%.

Harris herself acknowledged the truth in her book, calling Biden's rating a "ball and chain dragging on my campaign."

Article continues below advertisement

Biden was 'Reckless'

david plouffe barack obama
Source: mega

Plouffe was the former campaign manager for Barack Obama, and blames Biden for staying in the race too long.

Harris has held little back in her scathing memoir, calling Biden's refusal to retire "reckless."

"The stakes were simply too high, she wrote in her book. "This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."

She also revealed she had "concerns" about many of the staffers Biden left behind when he did eventually drop out. She complained the Biden campaign lacked a specific direction and was only interested in "(fixing) the problem by throwing money at it."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

EXCLUSIVE: All the Grim Details of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 182-Page Sentencing Plea 'Begging Letter' — Including 'Pathetic' Claim He Was an 'Amateur Porn Producer'

Photo of Princess Margaret

EXCLUSIVE: Princess Margaret's Horrifying Pain — Gruesome Incident of 'Self-mutilation' Sparked by Secret 'Invisible Disability' Exposed in Bombshell Book

Civil War

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

kamala harris
Source: mega

Harris has been warring with Biden's former staff

However, Biden's top aides are biting back and have launched a brutal counterattack on the failed candidate.

One ex-White House official told Axios that Harris was "simply not good at the job." The official added, "She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration’s key work streams, and instead would just dive bomb in for stilted photo ops that exposed how out of depth she was."

Harris has argued that the truncated timeline of her 2024 campaign made success impossible. But another Biden aide dismissed that defense, insisting the blame was hers alone.

The official said: "The independent variable there is the vice president, not Biden or his aides."

Others aimed at Harris' suggestion that she lacked sufficient backing from Biden's team. One official countered that multiple staffers had tried to set her up for success.

The former aide claimed: "There were several officials who really tried to help her thrive. But she and her team did not seize that support and make the most of it. It is all a tragedy."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.