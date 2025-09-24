EXCLUSIVE: 'Frail' Sarah Ferguson's Daughters 'Terrified Any More Epstein Revelations Will KILL Their Cancer-Survivor Mom'

The Duchess of York, 65 – dubbed the "Duchess of Disaster" thanks to her years of ups and downs in the royal family – was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 before doctors discovered melanoma in early 2024. She later revealed she had sought treatment for PTSD at a mental health clinic in Switzerland.

Sources close to the family now tell us the renewed public scrutiny over her past, triggered by claims in a new royal biography and comments from Ghislaine Maxwell, has left Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, "terrified" for their mother’s wellbeing.

A family friend said: "Beatrice and Eugenie are very anxious. Sarah has survived two cancer battles in less than two years, and doctors have warned that stress could harm her recovery. Every fresh headline about Andrew and Epstein feels like it could push her over the edge."

Another source added: "They're doing everything they can to shield her, because after everything she's endured with her health, this level of pressure is the worst possible thing for her health."