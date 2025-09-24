EXCLUSIVE: 'Frail' Sarah Ferguson's Daughters 'Terrified Any More Epstein Revelations Will KILL Their Cancer-Survivor Mom'
Sept. 24 2025, Published 3:46 p.m. ET
Scandal-shaken Sarah Ferguson is "beside herself" with worry after fresh allegations have pulled her back into the Jeffrey Epstein scandal – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her anxious daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie fearing the stress could endanger her fragile health and be the end of the disgraced duchess.
Health Battles Leave Ferguson Vulnerable
The Duchess of York, 65 – dubbed the "Duchess of Disaster" thanks to her years of ups and downs in the royal family – was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 before doctors discovered melanoma in early 2024. She later revealed she had sought treatment for PTSD at a mental health clinic in Switzerland.
Sources close to the family now tell us the renewed public scrutiny over her past, triggered by claims in a new royal biography and comments from Ghislaine Maxwell, has left Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, "terrified" for their mother’s wellbeing.
A family friend said: "Beatrice and Eugenie are very anxious. Sarah has survived two cancer battles in less than two years, and doctors have warned that stress could harm her recovery. Every fresh headline about Andrew and Epstein feels like it could push her over the edge."
Another source added: "They're doing everything they can to shield her, because after everything she's endured with her health, this level of pressure is the worst possible thing for her health."
Explosive Allegations Revive Epstein Ties
Andrew Lownie's new book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York alleges extramarital affairs during Sarah's marriage to Prince Andrew, 65, while Ghislaine, speaking from prison, claimed it was Sarah who introduced Andrew to Jeffrey – an assertion Andrew has always denied, saying Ghislaine made the introduction herself.
The duchess, who still lives with Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor despite their 1996 divorce, is said to be furious.
A source close to her said: "Sarah is furious with Andrew – his actions keep pulling her into the scandal. She's defended him for so long, but she knows she wouldn't be dealing with this humiliation if not for his associations.
"Beatrice and Eugenie can see the impact it's having and are worried about how much her health can take."
Public Appearances Mask Private Strain
Sarah has continued to appear at public events, including Royal Ascot in June, where she was seen holding hands with Beatrice.
She has also leaned into her public persona, recently modeling loafers embroidered with the royals' motto "never complain, never explain."
But insiders believe the pressure is reaching a breaking point. One insider said: "Sarah has put a huge amount of effort into repairing her standing with the royals. But if fresh claims emerge, the King and the Waleses could decide it's easier to cut her out. That would crush her, as she's fought so hard to be welcomed back."
New Memoir Threatens Fresh Turmoil
Further tension is expected with the upcoming release of Nobody’s Girl, the memoir written by Virginia Giuffre before her death earlier this year.
Giuffre accused Andrew of having sex with her when she was 17 – a claim he has always strongly denied. The book is expected to revisit her allegations and detail Andrew's fall from public life.
For Ferguson's family, the renewed scrutiny is painful. A source said: "It's agony for them to see her put through more humiliation." But they know Sarah is resilient – she's already come through cancer, a divorce, and years of scandal.
"What worries them is whether her health can withstand this latest ordeal."