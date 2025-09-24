Your tip
Phil Mickelson Branded a 'Lunatic' Over Since-deleted Post 'Advocating for Gun Violence' After Right-wing Golfer Condemned Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Split photo of Charlie Kirk, Phil Mickelson
Source: MEGA

Phil Mickelson has been slammed over a since-deleted post 'advocating for gun violence' after Charlie Kirk's death.

Sept. 24 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Former PGA star turned LIV golfer Phil Mickelson has found himself in hot water over a since-deleted X post seemingly promoting gun violence in the name of late right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Golf fans on social media may not have initially been surprised to see Mickelson's name trending on Wednesday, September 24, given the highly anticipated Ryder Cup kicks off in 48 hours, but all that changed as screenshots of his deleted post went viral on X.

Mickelson Slams Democrats After Kirk Assassination

Photo of Phil Mickelson
Source: MEGA

Mickelson condemned political violence as 'sick' after Kirk's assassination.

Mickelson's fans have grown accustomed to the six-time major winner's bold takes on social media, ranging anywhere from his predictions on World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's season performance to his political views.

So it wasn't unusual when Mickelson unleashed a firestorm of posts condemning political violence in the wake of Kirk's assassination on September 10 at Utah Valley University.

He wrote: "I never met Charlie Kirk, but I am gutted by this atrocity. Open debate is healthy and essential. Free speech is a constitutional right. Violence for disagreeing with someone is sick, deranged, and creates a greater division that becomes harder to overcome."

Photo of Phil Mickelson
Source: MEGA

Mickelson's post became increasingly more divisive and politically charged after Kirk's death.

While his initial message promoted "open debate" and called violence "sick," Mickelson quickly changed his tone.

In one post from September 21, Mickelson quoted a clip from Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett comparing language from Republicans to Nazis.

His caption read: "Jasmine and Ilhan Omar spew hate every time they open their mouth and it is total bullsh!t. They are the problem, certainly aren't the solution, and they both need to go."

Mickelson Deletes Post About 'Bullets' Working 'Well' Against Perceived Enemies

Photo of screen grab of deleted X post from Phil Mickelson
Source: @crisposskris/X

Mickelson wrote in the deleted post, 'Historically bullets have worked well.'

Despite his outrage and claims about how Democrats "spew hate" – and in addition to the obvious of Kirk being a victim of gun violence – Mickelson shared a post promoting "bullets" as an effective method to deal with individuals he disagreed with.

While the golfer quickly deleted the post, users began sharing screenshots as they branded him a "lunatic" and a hypocrite.

Mickelson's deleted post featured a video from the account "End Wokeness," along with the caption, "How long are we going to stand for this s---? Historically bullets have worked well," and a closed fist emoji resembling a punch.

Photo of Phil Mickelson
Source: MEGA

Disappointed fans and critics slammed Mickelson and branded him 'a lunatic' and 'racist.'

One X user shared a screenshot of the post and wrote: "Yikes, Phil Mickelson. I guess I'm glad you deleted this... but advocating gun violence and murder in the wake of Charlie’s death? This is not the way."

A second X user declared: "He's turned into a complete lunatic," as a third echoed, "He's quickly turned into an old man yelling at people to get off his lawn. In a racist sort of way."

Another said: "Phil fan all my life... not so much now! a shame..."

Other critics slammed Mickelson and accused him of being paid in "Saudi blood money," referring to his controversial decision to join LIV, insinuating he should sit one out when it comes to discussing politics and patriotism.

RadarOnline.com reached out to Mickelson's reps for comment.

