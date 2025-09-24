Phil Mickelson Branded a 'Lunatic' Over Since-deleted Post 'Advocating for Gun Violence' After Right-wing Golfer Condemned Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Former PGA star turned LIV golfer Phil Mickelson has found himself in hot water over a since-deleted X post seemingly promoting gun violence in the name of late right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Golf fans on social media may not have initially been surprised to see Mickelson's name trending on Wednesday, September 24, given the highly anticipated Ryder Cup kicks off in 48 hours, but all that changed as screenshots of his deleted post went viral on X.