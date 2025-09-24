DHS Uses 'Pokémon' Parody to Boast Over ICE Raids in Bizarre Video... as Critics Urge Nintendo to 'File Lawsuit' Against Agency

The agency's social media team posted a video to X on September 22, of their rads, a clip which included shots of the popular cartoon, which is part-owned by Nintendo.

The Department of Homeland Security's efforts to highlight their ICE deportation raids have once again failed, as their attempt to connect with online users by doing a Pokémon parody has led to chaos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The official Pokémon theme was used during the video, as the DHS also posted five mocked-up Pokémon "cards" featuring some of the individuals the department has arrested and deported, which it describes as the "worst of the worst," with their alleged crimes.

All the cards shared listed the men's "weaknesses" as the "ice" emoji.

Gotta Catch ’Em All," the post was captioned. Even Customs and Border Protection (CBP) decided to put their two cents in, as it replied with a gif of iconic character Pikachu dancing, and joked it was "Border Patrol's newest recruit."

However, not everyone was laughing, as social media users were quick to react, pleading with Nintendo to sound off.