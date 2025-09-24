Your tip
DHS Uses 'Pokémon' Parody to Boast Over ICE Raids in Bizarre Video... as Critics Urge Nintendo to 'File Lawsuit' Against Agency

Grab of DHS video
Source: @DHS.GOV/X

The Department of Homeland Security is in hot water.

Sept. 24 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

The Department of Homeland Security's efforts to highlight their ICE deportation raids have once again failed, as their attempt to connect with online users by doing a Pokémon parody has led to chaos, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The agency's social media team posted a video to X on September 22, of their rads, a clip which included shots of the popular cartoon, which is part-owned by Nintendo.

What Did DHS Post?

Grab of DHS video
Source: @DHS.GOV/X

DHS boasted over their raids using the 'Pokémon' theme song.

The official Pokémon theme was used during the video, as the DHS also posted five mocked-up Pokémon "cards" featuring some of the individuals the department has arrested and deported, which it describes as the "worst of the worst," with their alleged crimes.

All the cards shared listed the men's "weaknesses" as the "ice" emoji.

Gotta Catch ’Em All," the post was captioned. Even Customs and Border Protection (CBP) decided to put their two cents in, as it replied with a gif of iconic character Pikachu dancing, and joked it was "Border Patrol's newest recruit."

However, not everyone was laughing, as social media users were quick to react, pleading with Nintendo to sound off.

"Nintendo lawyers don't sleep," one person said, and another added, "Nintendo should sue you. Fascists have no business quoting one of the most beloved franchises ever. You are the antithesis of everything they stand for."

One person reacted: "Why would you ruin a children’s theme song and cartoon with something that is so Nazi?" and someone else raged, "Is the Department of Homeland Security about to get sued by Pokémon?"

Following the backlash, a spokesman for the Pokémon Company International said: "We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand.

"Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property."

Grab of DHS video
Source: @DHS.GOV/X

The department boasted over their ICE raids while parodying the popular cartoon.

Comedian and popular podcast host Theo Von is also livid at DHS after they used one of his social media videos to list the number of people it had deported.

"Yooo DHS, I didn't approve to be used in this," Von wrote on X. "I know you know my address, so send a check." He later added, "When it comes to immigration, my thoughts and heart are a lot more nuanced than this video allows. Bye!"

The DHS post was soon deleted by the account.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has been the face of ICE, but the 53-year-old has been brutally mocked for "dressing up" and doing "cosplay." Even conservative mouthpiece Megyn Kelly has called out Noem for her bizarre behavior.

Photo of Pokemon
Source: MEGA

Pokémon Company International confirmed they did not give DHS permission to use their content.

While Kelly claimed Noem was doing a "great job" in her role, she still ripped: "Stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you're not. I can't stand these photo-ops."

She continued: "She is an administrative policy person appointed by Trump because she was very loyal to him. Fine, but stop with the glam. She looks like I look right now, but she’s out in the field with her gun, being like, 'We’re gonna go kick some a‑‑.' No one wants you there."

Noem was quick to respond, as she said on Fox News: "Every day I wake up and there's new criticisms. It's something different every single day, so I try not to pay attention to the noise.

Photo of Krist Noem
Source: MEGA

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has faced backlash, as she's been accused of 'cosplaying' in her role.

"Obviously, I’m guided by the folks that I work with every day to be appropriate for the situation that I'm in and to take the same precautions they do."

She added: "I oversee 26 different components of the Department of Homeland Security, and they are so proud of the fact that I’m willing to wear an ICE hat, that I’m willing to wear an HSI vest..."

