Matthew McConaughey

'He's In His Birthday Suit!’: Matthew McConaughey Reveals Bizarre New Detail About His Father Who Died Having Sex

picture of Matthew McConaughey
Source: MEGA

Matthew McConaughey has revealed a bizarre new detail about his father's tragic passing.

Sept. 24 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Matthew McConaughey has opened up about exactly what happened after his dad died having sex.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, who first told of his father's 1992 passing in his 2020 memoir Greenlights, has given further insight into his death, namely the reaction of his mother — who had just been intimate with his dad, James McConaughey.

The Naked Truth

picture of Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey said his his mom wanted to ensure his father went out 'as he went in'.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor, 55, claimed his mom Mary Kathleen "Kay" McConaughey insisted her husband remained naked when paramedics retrieved his body.

He said: "They hauled him out on the gurney and they tried to cover him up, and my mom's in the driveway, and she pulled the sheet off him. It was 7.30am.

"My understanding is that they made love that morning about 6:30am and as soon as they finished having sex he had a heart attack."

McConaughey quoted his mom saying: "That's Big Jim, he's gonna go out how he went in.

"Don't be trying to cover up how he went out. He's in his birthday suit and he's right there. Don't be covering that man up!"

Going Out As 'He Went In'

picture of Matthew McConaughey
Source: MEGA

McConaughey previously spoke about his dad's death in his 2020 memoir.

Recalling how he found out his dad died, he shared: "When I got that call it was a Monday afternoon, and I was in Austin and they were in Houston.

"Mom said: 'Your dad has moved on,' but she didn't tell me on the initial call how. When I got back she told me."

McConaughey revealed his parents had a tumultuous relationship — and married then divorced multiple times.

He described his late dad as "the abominable snowman, the immovable force, a bear of a man, with the immune system of a Viking and the strength of a bull."

And he said he used to believe "nobody or no thing could kill" his father... "except Mom."

'Courage' To Grow Up

picture of Matthew McConaughey
Source: MEGA

The actor believes his dad's passing propelled him into manhood and gave him the 'courage' to grow up.

His dad's death propelled him into manhood, and gave him the "courage" to grow up.

Speaking in April, he explained: "Dads are, like, they're above the law... I remember, though, gaining a lot of courage.

"There were things I was doing that he had taught me how to do, but I was kind of half-assing them, because I felt like, 'Well, the real dude's right behind me.'

"His moving on kind of gave me a kick in the caboose to have courage."

Last month, RadarOnline.com revealed McConaughey missed out on an iconic movie role in Titanic over his reluctance to change his southern accent.

The actor was up for the part of Jack in the blockbuster film, famously played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and despite winning co-star Kate Winslet's approval, director James Cameron had concerns, especially over his southern drawl.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: MEGA

McConaughey missed out on the lead role in 'Titanic' to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Titanic producer Jon Landau said: "We brought him in to do a scene with Kate (Winslet). You want to check for chemistry, not just how people look on film, but how they interact.

“Kate was taken with Matthew, his presence, and charm. Matthew did the scene with the drawl.

"'That's great,' said Jim (Cameron). 'Now let's try it a different way.' Matthew said, 'No. That was pretty good. Thanks.' Let's just say that was it for McConaughey."

