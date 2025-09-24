'He's In His Birthday Suit!’: Matthew McConaughey Reveals Bizarre New Detail About His Father Who Died Having Sex

The Wolf of Wall Street actor, 55, claimed his mom Mary Kathleen "Kay" McConaughey insisted her husband remained naked when paramedics retrieved his body.

He said: "They hauled him out on the gurney and they tried to cover him up, and my mom's in the driveway, and she pulled the sheet off him. It was 7.30am.

"My understanding is that they made love that morning about 6:30am and as soon as they finished having sex he had a heart attack."

McConaughey quoted his mom saying: "That's Big Jim, he's gonna go out how he went in.

"Don't be trying to cover up how he went out. He's in his birthday suit and he's right there. Don't be covering that man up!"