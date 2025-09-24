Inside James Van Der Beek's Cancer Battle: Friends Reveal Extent of Star's Health Woes Amid 'Major Disappointment' at Missing Out on 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion

But RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders close to the cancer-stricken actor, 48, have told how the star is determined to beat the illness and attend a future get-together with his old castmates – even though his prognosis "isn’t the greatest."

James Van Der Beek's frail video appearance at the Dawson’s Creek reunion sparked a new wave of concern from fans.

According to insiders, missing out on the event has made Van Der Beek, who revealed he had been diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in November 2024, even more determined to make the next one.

His wife, Kimberly, and six children represented him instead, with two of his brood joining his former co-stars, including Katie Holmes , Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, to sing a rendition of the show’s iconic theme tune, I Don’t Wanna Wait by Paula Cole.

Van Der Beek pulled out of the event , held at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City , just hours before it was due to take place, but made a surprise video appearance to the delight of the audience.

The actor is "fighting" and feels "hopeful" that his cancer battle "is something he will actually win."

And while there are certainly "bad days," the source said he always approaches everything with a "smile on his face."

"He would love nothing more than to have another one of these reunions where he is 100 percent healthy the next time they do it," the insider explained. "He sees what he missed and doesn't want to miss another one."

Van Der Beek's virtual appearance sparked a wave of concern over his noticeably frail figure.

"He's taking it all step by step, and though he looks frail, if he wasn't doing better than expected, you wouldn't have seen his family there," the source added.

"This journey is going to take a while, but he is being positive and there is optimism that he will end up actually being O.K."