Inside James Van Der Beek's Cancer Battle: Friends Reveal Extent of Star's Health Woes Amid 'Major Disappointment' at Missing Out on 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion
Sept. 24 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
James Van Der Beek's frail video appearance at the Dawson’s Creek reunion sparked a new wave of concern from fans.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders close to the cancer-stricken actor, 48, have told how the star is determined to beat the illness and attend a future get-together with his old castmates – even though his prognosis "isn’t the greatest."
Concerning Appearance
Van Der Beek pulled out of the event, held at the Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City, just hours before it was due to take place, but made a surprise video appearance to the delight of the audience.
His wife, Kimberly, and six children represented him instead, with two of his brood joining his former co-stars, including Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, to sing a rendition of the show’s iconic theme tune, I Don’t Wanna Wait by Paula Cole.
According to insiders, missing out on the event has made Van Der Beek, who revealed he had been diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in November 2024, even more determined to make the next one.
Determined To Beat Cancer
The actor is "fighting" and feels "hopeful" that his cancer battle "is something he will actually win."
And while there are certainly "bad days," the source said he always approaches everything with a "smile on his face."
"He would love nothing more than to have another one of these reunions where he is 100 percent healthy the next time they do it," the insider explained. "He sees what he missed and doesn't want to miss another one."
Van Der Beek's virtual appearance sparked a wave of concern over his noticeably frail figure.
"He's taking it all step by step, and though he looks frail, if he wasn't doing better than expected, you wouldn't have seen his family there," the source added.
"This journey is going to take a while, but he is being positive and there is optimism that he will end up actually being O.K."
Family Support
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mother Begs Judge to Free Convicted Son Before Sentencing to Allow Disgraced Rapper to 'Sit at a Dinner Table With His Family, Raise His Children and Get an Education'
Hours before the event, Van Der Beek took to his Instagram Stories to share the news that he was no longer attending.
He said he was "gutted" that "two stomach viruses" had "knocked him out of commission and kept him grounded at the worst possible moment."
"Despite every effort... I won't get to be there. I won't get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most," he wrote.
Speaking about his devastation at missing the event, a source told The Daily Mail he was really looking forward to the "change of pace" amid his ongoing battle with the disease.
"This reunion benefit was something that James was waiting for as it offered himself a change of pace and to be able to see so many people that he loved was going to be so special," the source said.
"The fact that he was unable to do it was a major disappointment."
Holmes, Jackson and Williams joined forces for a live reading of the show's pilot episode to benefit F Cancer.
Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Philipps were also present.