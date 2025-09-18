Ozzy Osbourne's Last Words Revealed — as He Made Peace With Death Before Final Show: 'I Had a Great Life'

Speaking on a talking head interview, the singer said: "If my life's coming to an end, I really can't complain. I had a great life."

Ozzy, his wife Sharon, 72, and their children Kelly and Jack Osbourne talk candidly about their father's late-night fall in 2019 and the life-changing impact of that accident in the Paramount+ documentary, out October 7, which was produced in collaboration with the Osbourne family.

And the rocker's rarely seen other daughter, Aimee, also features, having previously opted out of being involved in the family's reality shows.

In the film, Aimee says: "He was in hospital for weeks.

"To fall like that and not be able to bounce back like he had in the past, and then having to cancel the tour — that was his biggest heart-break."