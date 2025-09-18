Your tip
Ozzy Osbourne's Last Words Revealed — as He Made Peace With Death Before Final Show: 'I Had a Great Life'

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne
Source: OzzyOsbourne/YouTube

Ozzy Osbourne made peace with death before he performed final ever show in July.

Sept. 18 2025, Published 1:25 p.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne accepted his impending death before his final concert, a new documentary about the late rocker reveals.

The Black Sabbath frontman, who died of a heart attack aged 76, was filmed preparing for his last ever show in his hometown in Birmingham, England, last July, when he made the admission, which features in a newly released trailer seen by RadarOnline.com.

Final Interview

Source: YOUTUBE

Ozzy gets deeply personal in new documentary.

Speaking on a talking head interview, the singer said: "If my life's coming to an end, I really can't complain. I had a great life."

Ozzy, his wife Sharon, 72, and their children Kelly and Jack Osbourne talk candidly about their father's late-night fall in 2019 and the life-changing impact of that accident in the Paramount+ documentary, out October 7, which was produced in collaboration with the Osbourne family.

And the rocker's rarely seen other daughter, Aimee, also features, having previously opted out of being involved in the family's reality shows.

In the film, Aimee says: "He was in hospital for weeks.

"To fall like that and not be able to bounce back like he had in the past, and then having to cancel the tour — that was his biggest heart-break."

Rare Appearance

Photo of Aimee Osbourne
Source: OzzyOsbourne/YouTube

Ozzy's rarely-seen daughter Aimee features in the new documentary.

Ozzy underwent numerous corrective surgeries, escalating health issues, and the progressive effects of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, in the lead up to his death last month.

The documentary will take a look into how Ozzy's chronic pain impacted his mental health and informed the music he made during this period.

"At that time, the depression was so bad. (He'd) be like, what's the point in even getting up? I'm not getting up. I'm not working with the physiotherapist. What's the point?" adds wife Sharon.

The iconic rocker reveals how Take What You Want, his collaboration with Post Malone – instigated by Kelly and producer Andrew Watt and released in October 2019 – kick-started a new musical phase in his storied career.

Loving Wife

picture of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon Osbourne spoke about how Ozzy's mental health suffered due to his fall.

"It got me out of the blues. It helped me. That was the best medicine I ever had at that point," comments Ozzy in the film, recalling the recording of the track.

Fans are also treated to the inside story of the two albums that followed – 2020's acclaimed Ordinary Man and 2022's double Grammy-winning Patient Number 9 – both of which contain some of the singer’s most reflective work.

"I do think that Ordinary Man is less an Ozzy Osbourne album and more a John Osbourne album," says son Jack of the first of those albums.

"There's a lot of themes in it (where he is) processing his own life and mortality and what he's facing."

"I took dad to the studio every single day," adds Kelly.

Photo of Sharon, Kelly and Aimee Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon, plus son Jack and daughter Kelly, read tributes to late rocker at Birmingham farewell.

"He would go into the studio in the basement of Andrew’s house and get comfortable in this chair that Andrew bought him, and it was like the magic would begin."

The documentary, titled Ozzy: No Escape From Now, will also feature footage of Ozzy at home and in the studio, as well as documenting his last-minute decision to play the Closing Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in the U.K. in the summer of 2022 and his preparations for that performance.

