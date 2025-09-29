EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Dismayed, Shocked and Saddened' by Petulant Prince Harry's Latest 'Tantrum' Outburst at Royal Family's Aides

King Charles is said to be "dismayed, shocked and saddened" by Prince Harry 's latest outburst against palace staff – with courtiers privately describing his behavior as a "tantrum" that risks undermining fragile attempts at reconciliation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Harry later told guests at a charity reception that his father was "great" and aides insisted the Duke of Sussex enjoyed being back in Britain, sources say tensions quickly resurfaced once details of the reunion appeared in the press.

The 76-year-old monarch met his youngest son, 41, earlier this month during Harry's brief return to London. The pair spent around 50 minutes together over tea at Clarence House , their first face-to-face meeting since February.

One palace insider said: "The King has taken Harry's latest tantrum very much to heart. Charles was glad to spend time with his son and thought their meeting could mark some progress.

Hearing accusations that aides were undermining things has left him upset. He feels it's unjust and harmful when people around him are genuinely working to support reconciliation."

Another source explained: "Harry's response came across as petulant. He claimed insiders were intentionally leaking information, but in reality aides have gone out of their way to help rebuild his bond with the King.

Charles has been taken aback by the charge and views it as damaging rather than constructive."