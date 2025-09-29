EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Dismayed, Shocked and Saddened' by Petulant Prince Harry's Latest 'Tantrum' Outburst at Royal Family's Aides
Sept. 29 2025, Published 6:36 p.m. ET
King Charles is said to be "dismayed, shocked and saddened" by Prince Harry's latest outburst against palace staff – with courtiers privately describing his behavior as a "tantrum" that risks undermining fragile attempts at reconciliation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Reunion at Clarence House Turns Sour
The 76-year-old monarch met his youngest son, 41, earlier this month during Harry's brief return to London. The pair spent around 50 minutes together over tea at Clarence House, their first face-to-face meeting since February.
While Harry later told guests at a charity reception that his father was "great" and aides insisted the Duke of Sussex enjoyed being back in Britain, sources say tensions quickly resurfaced once details of the reunion appeared in the press.
Palace Staff Accused of Sabotage
One palace insider said: "The King has taken Harry's latest tantrum very much to heart. Charles was glad to spend time with his son and thought their meeting could mark some progress.
Hearing accusations that aides were undermining things has left him upset. He feels it's unjust and harmful when people around him are genuinely working to support reconciliation."
Another source explained: "Harry's response came across as petulant. He claimed insiders were intentionally leaking information, but in reality aides have gone out of their way to help rebuild his bond with the King.
Charles has been taken aback by the charge and views it as damaging rather than constructive."
Reports of 'Awkward' Encounter
The controversy erupted after media reports Harry had been "surprised by the formalities" of the meeting and described it as "awkward." The paper also reported he gave Charles a framed photograph of his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Shortly afterwards, members of Harry's circle suggested the "men in grey suits" feared by his tragic mother Princess Diana were trying to sabotage his efforts to reconnect with the monarch. Friends of Harry insist he believes palace staff cannot be trusted.
One said: "Harry believes that whenever he starts to move forward with his father, someone within the palace undermines it. He is certain the leaks are intentional and meant to block him from being more regularly included in the family."
King's Sorrow, Not Anger
But royal aides flatly deny this and stress Charles remains open to rebuilding the relationship. A senior figure said: "All anyone wants is for the King and Harry to rebuild their bond. But whenever there seems to be a step forward, something like this flares up and pushes them right back again."
The fallout comes amid speculation that Harry may take part in more public events in Britain, though palace officials are said to be wary of any commitments until trust can be restored.
Those close to Charles emphasize his personal disappointment rather than anger.
One courtier said: "The King feels more sorrow than anger. It hurts him that private attempts to mend the relationship are so swiftly eclipsed by Harry's public outbursts. What Charles longs for is quiet patience, not another tantrum aired in the press."