Fran Drescher's Nightmare: 'The Nanny' Icon Shares Heartbreaking Update About Malibu Mansion Nine Months After Deadly LA Wildfires — 'It Was Such a Paradise and I Miss It'

Drescher made a special trip back to LA this week to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 30, which also happens to be her birthday.

While back in the City of Angels, the former SAG-AFTRA president opened up on how her life has changed since she fled her Malibu home.

She reportedly said: "I had to evacuate from my Malibu house on Jan. 7th. And even though, thank God, it's still standing, really, it's not livable.

"The whole area is not livable."