Fran Drescher's Nightmare: 'The Nanny' Icon Shares Heartbreaking Update About Malibu Mansion Nine Months After Deadly LA Wildfires — 'It Was Such a Paradise and I Miss It'
Sept. 29 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Fran Drescher has given an update on her Malibu home almost nine months after she had to flee the West Coast amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Nanny star has been living in New York City since January, when multiple wildfires broke out across the greater Los Angeles area, wiping out entire neighborhoods and leaving thousands homeless.
Fran Drescher Says Malibu Is 'Not Livable'
Drescher made a special trip back to LA this week to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 30, which also happens to be her birthday.
While back in the City of Angels, the former SAG-AFTRA president opened up on how her life has changed since she fled her Malibu home.
She reportedly said: "I had to evacuate from my Malibu house on Jan. 7th. And even though, thank God, it's still standing, really, it's not livable.
"The whole area is not livable."
She Compares Wildfire Toxins To Ground Zero-related Health Problems
The actress went on the explain how she was unaware of the serious health dangers present after such an event.
She noted the life-changing experience has also educated her on how the "environment connects with poor health and disease," which has given her pause on rebuilding in Malibu.
Drescher added: "I'm really particularly educated on what all this toxic stuff can do.
"I know two people who, 24 years after 9/11, have cancer now. And when they went to the 9/11 doctor, the doctor said, 'We're going to see the same thing from the Palisades fire.'"
Fran Drescher's In No Rush To Move Back To LA After Wildfires
Drescher, a uterine cancer survivor, added: "So I'm not rushing to go back, even though it was such a paradise and I miss it."
While she has no plans to return to her West Coast home any time soon, Drescher appeared to be doing just fine living in the Big Apple for now.
She also acknowledged her privilege of having a safe place to land after the catastrophic wildfires, noting she's "very blessed that I have a beautiful apartment on Central Park."
The TV star said: "It was very healing for me and the dog when we went there. I ended up spending six months there, and really kind of consider that now my main residence. And this little beautiful apartment is my pied-à-terre in LA."
The 67-year-old has been through several life-altering events in recent years, including evacuating the Palisades fire.
Drescher was elected to serve as the SAG-AFTRA president during the pandemic in September 2021. After navigating the challenges the lockdown presented in the entertainment industry, Drescher oversaw contract negotiations before the infamous 2023 WGA strike, which lasted from July to November 2023.
A few months after Hollywood got back to work, Drescher lost her father in March 2024.
She declined to run for a third term in 2025, citing "tumultuous years" leading the union.
While reflecting on the past several years, she said: "I've kind of figured out that this life has a lot to do with learning how to let go. And we don't like to let go. We don't change as a species, but that's a big life challenge that constantly keeps showing itself."