Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Los Angeles

Fran Drescher's Nightmare: 'The Nanny' Icon Shares Heartbreaking Update About Malibu Mansion Nine Months After Deadly LA Wildfires — 'It Was Such a Paradise and I Miss It'

Photo of Fran Drescher
Source: MEGA

Fran Drescher said her Malibu home is 'not livable' months after the Palisades fire.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Fran Drescher has given an update on her Malibu home almost nine months after she had to flee the West Coast amid the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Nanny star has been living in New York City since January, when multiple wildfires broke out across the greater Los Angeles area, wiping out entire neighborhoods and leaving thousands homeless.

Article continues below advertisement

Fran Drescher Says Malibu Is 'Not Livable'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Fran Drescher
Source: MEGA

Drescher said her Malibu home is 'still standing' but 'the whole area is not livable.'

Drescher made a special trip back to LA this week to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 30, which also happens to be her birthday.

While back in the City of Angels, the former SAG-AFTRA president opened up on how her life has changed since she fled her Malibu home.

She reportedly said: "I had to evacuate from my Malibu house on Jan. 7th. And even though, thank God, it's still standing, really, it's not livable.

"The whole area is not livable."

Article continues below advertisement

She Compares Wildfire Toxins To Ground Zero-related Health Problems

Photo of Fran Drescher
Source: MEGA

Drescher fled to New York City when she was evacuated under threat of the Palisades fire.

The actress went on the explain how she was unaware of the serious health dangers present after such an event.

She noted the life-changing experience has also educated her on how the "environment connects with poor health and disease," which has given her pause on rebuilding in Malibu.

Drescher added: "I'm really particularly educated on what all this toxic stuff can do.

"I know two people who, 24 years after 9/11, have cancer now. And when they went to the 9/11 doctor, the doctor said, 'We're going to see the same thing from the Palisades fire.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Fran Drescher's In No Rush To Move Back To LA After Wildfires

Photo of Fran Drescher
Source: MEGA

Drescher said the experience has educated her on how the 'environment connects with poor health and disease.'

Drescher, a uterine cancer survivor, added: "So I'm not rushing to go back, even though it was such a paradise and I miss it."

While she has no plans to return to her West Coast home any time soon, Drescher appeared to be doing just fine living in the Big Apple for now.

She also acknowledged her privilege of having a safe place to land after the catastrophic wildfires, noting she's "very blessed that I have a beautiful apartment on Central Park."

The TV star said: "It was very healing for me and the dog when we went there. I ended up spending six months there, and really kind of consider that now my main residence. And this little beautiful apartment is my pied-à-terre in LA."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
justin bieber, selena gomez and benny blanco

Justin Bieber Shares Cryptic Post as Ex Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco in Lavish Ceremony... After Troubled Singer's Mom Begs Fans to Pray for Her Son in Alarming Message

Photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

EXCLUSIVE: Jilted Jennifer Lopez 'Putting Brave Face on Pain' By Bragging Ben Affleck Divorce Was 'Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Fran Drescher
Source: MEGA

Drescher said she's 'very blessed' to have her NYC home.

The 67-year-old has been through several life-altering events in recent years, including evacuating the Palisades fire.

Drescher was elected to serve as the SAG-AFTRA president during the pandemic in September 2021. After navigating the challenges the lockdown presented in the entertainment industry, Drescher oversaw contract negotiations before the infamous 2023 WGA strike, which lasted from July to November 2023.

A few months after Hollywood got back to work, Drescher lost her father in March 2024.

She declined to run for a third term in 2025, citing "tumultuous years" leading the union.

While reflecting on the past several years, she said: "I've kind of figured out that this life has a lot to do with learning how to let go. And we don't like to let go. We don't change as a species, but that's a big life challenge that constantly keeps showing itself."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.