Justin Bieber Shares Cryptic Post as Ex Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco in Lavish Ceremony... After Troubled Singer's Mom Begs Fans to Pray for Her Son in Alarming Message

Bieber shared a carousel of photos of himself playing basketball, which is a typical post from the 31-year-old. However, not-so-typical was the song he used for the post. While the singer rocked the basketball court, his 2025 song I Do played in the background. The tune is a romantic R&B ballad about his marriage to his wife, Hailey.

Critics in the comments claimed the odd song choice for an athletic event was really a shot at his ex. One person posted: "Choice of song is wild," as another added: "We all know what’s going on." A third asked: "This song? Now? Really?" As a fourth noted: "He’s bugging, he may be over her but he sure does love to shadow her spotlight."

Somebody's Getting Married

Gomez's spotlight shone extra bright this weekend, as the 33-year-old actress and pop star married the 37-year-old music producer on Saturday in California. Shortly after exchanging vows, Gomez and Blanco shared a series of black-and-white photos and videos from their wedding day. The simple caption — “9.27.25” — accompanied the images, which immediately captured the attention of millions of fans online.

The photo series highlighted Gomez’s elegant halter-neckline gown, complete with a low back and floral detailing that framed her dark hair. The Only Murders in the Building star styled her shoulder-length locks in a side part with retro curls, complemented by glamorous makeup and a bold red lip. She accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and diamond bands on the second and third fingers of her right hand. In a playful touch, Gomez went barefoot for the photos, matching her new husband.

Famous Guest List

Blanco chose a crisp dark tuxedo and appeared in several affectionate shots, including one where Gomez adjusted his tie. His curly hair caught the light as the couple gazed lovingly at each other. Gomez’s Only Murders costars Steve Martin and Martin Short were spotted at rehearsal events on Friday night while Taylor Swift also appeared to attend, arriving in Santa Barbara under cover of umbrellas. The wedding, described as a weekend-long celebration, was closely guarded to ensure privacy. Guests were housed at the luxurious El Encanto hotel in Montecito, with the exception of Swift, who reportedly "stayed in a private rental for security reasons."

Bieber Missing in Action

Meanwhile, Bieber was notably absent from the festivities. Just a few days earlier, his mom raised concerns and fears for him when she said a public prayer for her son. "We’re cheering you on and praying for you always, Justin," she posted. "I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain—be broken in Jesus’ name." Bieber's absence was by design, one source told Radar.