EXCLUSIVE: Jilted Jennifer Lopez 'Putting Brave Face on Pain' By Bragging Ben Affleck Divorce Was 'Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'
Sept. 29 2025, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez is telling the world her divorce from Ben Affleck was the "best thing that ever happened" to her – but those close to the singer tell RadarOnline.com her upbeat comments are masking the pain of another failed marriage.
The 56-year-old performer wed Affleck, 53, in 2022, nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement. Their rekindled romance drew headlines worldwide, but the relationship crumbled in April 2024, and their divorce was finalized this January.
Is Jennifer Lopez Putting On A Brave Face?
Lopez now insists the split has been liberating, saying it forced her to grow and become "more self-aware," yet insiders say her public confidence hides the sting of heartbreak.
One source claimed: "Jennifer is putting on a brave face, but behind closed doors, she’s hurting. She tells people the divorce was the best thing for her, but it's also a way to protect herself. Saying she's thriving makes it easier to deal with the fact that another marriage has ended in disappointment."
Lopez discussed the breakup during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, reflecting on how she and Affleck worked together while their relationship was unraveling. The film Kiss of the Spider Woman was produced by Affleck and Matt Damon's company Artists Equity, giving her reason to praise her ex despite their troubles.
She said: "The movie wouldn't have been made if it wasn't for him and Artists Equity. I will always give him that credit. It was hard not to think about stuff, but it was, like, the best and the worst of times. Every moment on set… I was so happy. And then… back home, it was not great."
Another insider claimed: "She's trying to reframe the story by saying it was the best thing that ever happened to her. It's part truth, part self-preservation. She does believe the experience changed her, but there's no denying it's been painful. Her friends see her crying one day and smiling the next – that's the reality."
Lopez has spoken of her renewed focus on enjoying life, calling the past summer "the best summer I've ever had."
'She's Still Devastated'
EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell 'Death' Rumors Explode — Music Mogul Sparks Fears He's 'Nearing the End' After Bizarre Video 'Showed Unmistakeable Signs He's Had a Stroke'
She added: "I'm able to enjoy things more. I realized that joy is in living… and really embracing life and everything that it brings to you. The hard times are the lessons, and you have to understand that. I feel like, if (the divorce) hadn't happened, I wouldn't understand that."
Yet those around her remain cautious about the narrative.
A friend said: "Jennifer thrives on love stories, and she wanted this one to be forever. Saying the divorce is the best thing to happen makes it sound like she's in control, but the truth is, she's still devastated it didn't work out. She may be convincing the public, but she hasn't convinced herself."
Affleck, for his part, has rejected suggestions of drama.
Speaking to GQ earlier this year, he said: "There's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue (about the divorce.) The truth is, when you talk to somebody: 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no: 'This is what happened.' "It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."