EXCLUSIVE: Jilted Jennifer Lopez 'Putting Brave Face on Pain' By Bragging Ben Affleck Divorce Was 'Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'

Lopez now insists the split has been liberating, saying it forced her to grow and become "more self-aware," yet insiders say her public confidence hides the sting of heartbreak.

One source claimed: "Jennifer is putting on a brave face, but behind closed doors, she’s hurting. She tells people the divorce was the best thing for her, but it's also a way to protect herself. Saying she's thriving makes it easier to deal with the fact that another marriage has ended in disappointment."

Lopez discussed the breakup during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, reflecting on how she and Affleck worked together while their relationship was unraveling. The film Kiss of the Spider Woman was produced by Affleck and Matt Damon's company Artists Equity, giving her reason to praise her ex despite their troubles.