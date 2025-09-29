Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Have 'Separated': Actress Desperately Trying to 'Save' Marriage as Couple Has Been Estranged for 'Months'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have parted ways.

Sept. 29 2025, Published 5:18 p.m. ET

Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, have gone their separate ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a report, the famous pair has been living apart "since the beginning of summer."

Nicole Kidman Wants To Save Their Marriage

Kidman and Urban are said to have 'separated.'

The Oscar-winning actress has been taking care of their two teen daughters, Sunday and Faith, and "holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone," the report claimed.

However, Kidman is said to be doing all she can to save her marriage, as she did not want to split. Despite the Hollywood star's mixed feelings, the country singer has already moved out.

"Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home," the insider claimed.

Just this month, RadarOnline.com reported Kidman had been living "comfortably" in London without Urban, with insiders at the time claiming, "it's like they both went their separate ways."

Living Separate Lives?

Kidman is believed to still be trying to save her marriage, as the pair are living in different homes currently.

According to the previous source, there had been distance between Kidman and Urban, who married in 2006, ever since the movie star's mother passed away last year.

"They do make a big effort to speak every day when they're apart, but it's quite shocking how much time they've spent apart since Nic's mother died (last) September," the insider explained. "It's like they both went their separate ways and now she's getting comfortable in a dream home in London on the other side of the world."

While Kidman, 58, has been occupied working on film projects that take her all over the world, Urban has kept busy with his High And Alive tour, which runs until mid-October.

Insiders previously claimed time apart became the duo's new normal.

Keith Urban Rages Over Sex Question

Urban moved out of their Nashville home, according to the report.

"No one knows how long they can put up with this situation, as they've always been diligent about not spending more than two weeks apart," the source said at the time. "Clearly that's not the case anymore."

Rumors Kidman and Urban's marriage was "hanging by a thread" had been buzzed about for months, with the Somebody Like You hitmaker having been left "raging" over her steamy sex scenes.

During a radio interview in July, Urban called into Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning when hosts Hayley Peterson and Max Burford wanted to ask the country superstar a "deeply personal question."

"What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?" Burford asked, referring to Kidman's film with Efron, A Family Affair.

'Mad With Jealously'

The couple tied the knot in 2006 and share two daughters.

Urban didn't answer the question, and his team "disconnected from Zoom."

"I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question," the show's producer said at the time.

Peterson then claimed Urban "doesn’t like talking about his wife."

Following the interaction, a source said: "Keith is clearly not happy about what Nicole is doing, and his very visible anger on that Zoom call has sent talk into overdrive that the couple is at a breaking point unless Nicole gives up sex scenes.

"They clearly send him mad with jealousy."

