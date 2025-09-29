EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell 'Death' Rumors Explode — Music Mogul Sparks Fears He's 'Nearing the End' After Bizarre Video 'Showed Unmistakeable Signs He's Had a Stroke'

The 65-year-old X Factor judge was filmed walking through the program's "spirit tunnel," a backstage corridor where crew members serenade guests before they take to the stage. Dressed in his trademark black t-shirt and jeans, Cowell smiled through the performance, but it was his stiff walk and unusual clapping style that set social media ablaze.

Simon Cowell has sparked wild speculation about his health after a viral clip of the television mogul clapping awkwardly on The Jennifer Hudson Show left viewers fearing he may be "nearing the end," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Comments ranged from jokes about him looking like he was "standing up for the first time" to more serious claims that his movements bore the signs of a stroke.

One insider told us: "People who care about Simon are rattled by how he looked in that video. They've started whispering about whether this could be the beginning of the end for him. His clapping and the way he moved had a lot of fans genuinely convinced something was seriously wrong."

Another source said: "Simon has always joked about aging and cosmetic work, but this time people aren't laughing. They fear his health is in decline, and the video only reinforced those concerns. He’s had a rough few years with accidents, and his friends worry it's catching up to him."

Cowell himself downplayed the incident, insisting his awkward demeanor reflected shyness rather than illness. "I am very shy," he told Hudson. "I can't go to a pre-party. It's my worst thing in the world, making small talk with people I don't know. If we have a common subject, I'm pretty good, but years ago, if I had to go to a party, particularly if we had to stand up with a drink, with horrible food, and just talk to people you don't know – it's torture.”