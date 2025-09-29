An 'Emotional' Return: Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Resumes Just Weeks After Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's Death at 48 Following Private Cancer Battle
Sept. 29 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Kelly Clarkson has made an emotional return to her hit daytime talk show less than two months after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Last season, Clarkson raised alarms when she was mysteriously absent from her show for weeks, sparking rumors she was considering walking away from the program altogether.
Following Blackstock's death at age 48 in August, it was revealed Clarkson had missed several episodes of her show due to her ex's cancer battle.
Clarkson and Blackstock shared two young children, daughter River Rose and son Remington 'Remy' Alexander.
Shortly before Blackstock's family confirmed he passed away after a courageous fight with cancer, Clarkson canceled her Las Vegas residency dates, citing the need to be "present" for her young children.
She told fans on social media: "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.
"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding."
In the aftermath of the talent manager's death, it was unclear whether or not Clarkson's show would continue.
But on Monday, September 29, the singer returned to her New York City studio – and kicked off her season 7 premiere with an "emotional" segment honoring heroes who stepped up during the deadly July 4th floods in her home state of Texas.
While Clarkson did not mention or address her ex-husband's passing during Monday's episode, the season premiere pulled at viewers' heartstrings as the talk show host highlighted a bus driver's courageous efforts during the flash flood, which helped save 900 children from the raging waters.
Music director Jason Halbert reportedly shared how difficult the episode was for the entire crew – and what's in store for the talk show this season as Clarkson grieves the loss of her children's father.
Halbert said the show was "emotional for all of us" and praised the native Texan for spotlighting the Fourth of July flood heroes.
He added: "I don't know how (Clarkson) compartmentalizes watching that segment, super emotional, and then jumping into, like, making crafts with kids, and then jumping into emoting a song."
The music director also appeared to hint at the song choices Clarkson would be performing on her hit "Kellyoke" segment, in which she covers a range of popular tracks.
He noted "a lot happened for us all in the last year, on personal and career levels," which would be reflected in the cover choices.
Halbert added: "You're going to see some songs reflect things that maybe she wouldn't talk about verbally in a sitting-on-the-couch interview."
Clarkson, 43, ended the first episode back since Blackstock's death by declaring the season 7 theme would be "light" before launching into a cover of The Weeknd's Blinding Lights.