Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kelly Clarkson

An 'Emotional' Return: Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Resumes Just Weeks After Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's Death at 48 Following Private Cancer Battle

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson has returned to her daytime talk show for the first time since ex Brandon Blackstock's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kelly Clarkson has made an emotional return to her hit daytime talk show less than two months after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Last season, Clarkson raised alarms when she was mysteriously absent from her show for weeks, sparking rumors she was considering walking away from the program altogether.

Following Blackstock's death at age 48 in August, it was revealed Clarkson had missed several episodes of her show due to her ex's cancer battle.

Clarkson and Blackstock shared two young children, daughter River Rose and son Remington 'Remy' Alexander.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson's Returns to Talk Show Less Than Two Months After Brandon Blackstock's Death

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson's ex-husband died at age 48 on August 7 after a battle with cancer.

Shortly before Blackstock's family confirmed he passed away after a courageous fight with cancer, Clarkson canceled her Las Vegas residency dates, citing the need to be "present" for her young children.

She told fans on social media: "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children's father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness, and understanding."

In the aftermath of the talent manager's death, it was unclear whether or not Clarkson's show would continue.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson was mysteriously absent from her show for several weeks last season due to Blackstock's illness.

But on Monday, September 29, the singer returned to her New York City studio – and kicked off her season 7 premiere with an "emotional" segment honoring heroes who stepped up during the deadly July 4th floods in her home state of Texas.

While Clarkson did not mention or address her ex-husband's passing during Monday's episode, the season premiere pulled at viewers' heartstrings as the talk show host highlighted a bus driver's courageous efforts during the flash flood, which helped save 900 children from the raging waters.

Music director Jason Halbert reportedly shared how difficult the episode was for the entire crew – and what's in store for the talk show this season as Clarkson grieves the loss of her children's father.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson's 'emotional' season 7 premiere included a segment on the Texas floods.

Halbert said the show was "emotional for all of us" and praised the native Texan for spotlighting the Fourth of July flood heroes.

He added: "I don't know how (Clarkson) compartmentalizes watching that segment, super emotional, and then jumping into, like, making crafts with kids, and then jumping into emoting a song."

The music director also appeared to hint at the song choices Clarkson would be performing on her hit "Kellyoke" segment, in which she covers a range of popular tracks.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
alice evans and ioan gruffudd

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Under Pressure? — Alice Evans Accused of 'Verbally Threatening Elderly Neighbor' and 'Breaking Into Her Home'... as Messy Divorce from Ioan Gruffudd Takes a Twist

Photo of Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's Baby Bombshell: Actor and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon 'Trying' for a Child Together and 'Hoping to Have Good News by Christmas'

Kelly Clarkson Says Season 7 Theme Of Her Talk Show Will Be 'Light'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson noted the theme of her show this season will be 'light.'

He noted "a lot happened for us all in the last year, on personal and career levels," which would be reflected in the cover choices.

Halbert added: "You're going to see some songs reflect things that maybe she wouldn't talk about verbally in a sitting-on-the-couch interview."

Clarkson, 43, ended the first episode back since Blackstock's death by declaring the season 7 theme would be "light" before launching into a cover of The Weeknd's Blinding Lights.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.