An 'Emotional' Return: Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Resumes Just Weeks After Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's Death at 48 Following Private Cancer Battle

Kelly Clarkson has made an emotional return to her hit daytime talk show less than two months after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Last season, Clarkson raised alarms when she was mysteriously absent from her show for weeks, sparking rumors she was considering walking away from the program altogether.

Following Blackstock's death at age 48 in August, it was revealed Clarkson had missed several episodes of her show due to her ex's cancer battle.

Clarkson and Blackstock shared two young children, daughter River Rose and son Remington 'Remy' Alexander.