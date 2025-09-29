EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Under Pressure? — Alice Evans Accused of 'Verbally Threatening Elderly Neighbor' and 'Breaking Into Her Home'... as Messy Divorce from Ioan Gruffudd Takes a Twist

Incensed, Evans allegedly yelled at the woman: "You do not want to live in peace!" to which the other lady insisted: "I do!"

The 102 Dalmations star allegedly replied: "Then why do you leave notes on my car then, b----?"

With that, the two begin to curse and yell at each other, and after about two minutes, it appears "Evans may have entered the person's home."

"You want to f--- people's lives up," Evans allegedly screamed as she seemingly forced her way in. "You are a f------ pain for everybody. Do you know that? Everybody hates you."

As she turns to walk away, allegedly Evans fired off one last salvo, barking: "You are a scary old woman."