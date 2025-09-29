EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Under Pressure? — Alice Evans Accused of 'Verbally Threatening Elderly Neighbor' and 'Breaking Into Her Home'... as Messy Divorce from Ioan Gruffudd Takes a Twist
A frenzied Alice Evans was allegedly seen on a Ring camera verbally and allegedly physically assaulting an elderly neighbor, RadarOnline.com can report.
The actress "has made multiple eye-opening decisions" as she continues to press on in her years-long divorce from Ioan Gruffudd.
In the midst of her messy divorce, a video circulating online allegedly shows Evans outside a neighbor's home, "demanding she open the door or she will call 911."
Witnesses claimed the 57-year-old was "apparently upset after her neighbor left a note on Evans' car complaining about blocking her car in."
In the footage shared on a Reddit thread, Evans allegedly confronted her neighbor at what was said to be 2 a.m., ordering her to open the door and face her.
A woman's voice could then be heard asking through a speaker: "What do you want?"
Evans 'Hurls Threats and Expletives at Neighbor'
Incensed, Evans allegedly yelled at the woman: "You do not want to live in peace!" to which the other lady insisted: "I do!"
The 102 Dalmations star allegedly replied: "Then why do you leave notes on my car then, b----?"
With that, the two begin to curse and yell at each other, and after about two minutes, it appears "Evans may have entered the person's home."
"You want to f--- people's lives up," Evans allegedly screamed as she seemingly forced her way in. "You are a f------ pain for everybody. Do you know that? Everybody hates you."
As she turns to walk away, allegedly Evans fired off one last salvo, barking: "You are a scary old woman."
Evans Fires Her Attorney
Evans has been accused of displaying questionable behavior lately, as the stress of her ongoing lawsuit against Gruffudd's seems to have taken its toll on her.
She and Gruffudd, 51, first filed for divorce in 2021.
Now, with just weeks to go before finally having their day in court, RadarOnline.com has learned Evans has taken the unconventional step of cutting ties with her attorney and instead will represent herself.
New court documents obtained exclusively by Radar revealed Evans has filed for a Substitution of Attorney and a Notice of Limited Scope Representation, indicating she plans go it alone.
Evans' current attorney will still advise her on issues such as child and spousal support and any necessary changes to already-issued restraining orders. She will also help prep Evans for the case.
Evans' Representing Herself a 'Big Mistake'
That's a big mistake, attorney Renee Bauer, Owner of Happy Even After Family Law in Connecticut, told Radar.
"Evans should find new counsel as soon as possible because self-representation can be filled with missteps," Bauer said. "There is procedure to follow, laws to understand, and rules of evidence to abide by.
"She doesn't know what she doesn't know."
The actress gave no reason for her decision, but Bauer explained that typically when this happens, there could be a difference of opinion between client and counsel.
"Whenever someone fires their attorney, it's either because the client has unreasonable expectations or the lawyer is just, in fact, not the best fit for her situation," Bauer said. "It's hard to say what is going on here."