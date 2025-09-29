EXCLUSIVE: Despairing King Charles 'Wishes Prince Andrew and Fergie Would Just Be Invisible' — 'He Wants Them to Agree to Be Out of Sight, Out of Mind'

The 76-year-old sovereign, who has worked to slim down the monarchy since his accession in 2022, is said to be frustrated at the continuing controversies surrounding the Duke and Duchess of York.

King Charles has made clear he wants Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to step back from the spotlight – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the monarch wishes the pair would "just be invisible."

One palace insider said: "The king knows Andrew will always be his brother and that Sarah has her place in the family, but he would prefer them to stay in the shadows. If they do turn up, he wants them to keep a low profile and avoid making a spectacle of themselves. In his mind, the best outcome would be for them to simply blend into the background."

Sources claim he has told advisers he would prefer them to adopt an "out of sight, out of mind" approach at royal gatherings, avoiding prominent roles at services or family appearances.

More recently, the Duchess, 65, faced criticism after it emerged she had described Epstein in a 2011 email as a "steadfast, generous and supreme friend."

Another source explained: "Charles has no wish to shame them, but his patience is wearing thin. The controversies keep coming back, and every time the monarchy takes the hit. He believes the best way forward is for Andrew and Sarah to stay out of sight so the attention and criticism eventually fade."

A royal aide said: "William has long made it clear that Andrew is a liability for the family's reputation. He believes the monarchy can't take any more scandals, and he's firmly behind his father's decision to keep both Andrew and Sarah on the sidelines."

He was filmed this month appearing to avoid Andrew on the steps of Westminster Cathedral at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent.

The King's stance on the pair has support from Prince William , 43, who has consistently taken a hard line toward his uncle.

Last year, both Andrew and Sarah missed the annual family Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and the Sandringham festivities after palace figures urged them to stay away. Sarah was credited at the time with persuading Andrew to withdraw, something Charles reportedly thanked her for.

Her absence was particularly notable, as the Duchess had been gradually welcomed back into the fold since Queen Elizabeth II's death. In December 2023, she joined the family on the Christmas Day church walk for the first time in more than three decades, and she has also been invited to Balmoral during summer holidays.

She has spoken warmly of Charles in interviews and was entrusted with the late Queen's corgis. Despite this, charities have severed ties with her following the latest Epstein revelations, increasing the pressure on the monarch.

Sarah married Andrew in 1986, separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, yet the pair still share Royal Lodge in Windsor. She has remained his staunchest defender, telling interviewers: "He's a kind, good man, and I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get on with his life to rebuild."