Fox Anchor Rosanna Scotto Falls on her Face on Live TV During Exercise Demonstration... as Viewers Bash 'Moron' Personal Trainer Who 'Failed' Her
Sept. 29 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto nearly avoided a major injury as she took a brutal fall while doing pull-ups alongside celebrity personal trainer Kenny Santucci on Good Day New York, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Santucci, a former MTV personality, was helping Scotto do pull-ups on live TV as her co-host, Curt Menefee, watched on, but things suddenly took an unexpected turn.
Rossana Scotto Has A Great Big Fall
During the segment, Santucci was encouraging the 67-year-old during the demonstration, as he yelled, "There we go! Another one! 'Another! Give me two more! Last one!''
The trainer was holding Scotto's legs while she attempted her pull-ups, which ended up being the wrong decision when Scotto let go of the bar, catapulting her forward and onto her face.
Both Santucci and Menefee rushed to her aid, as the Scotto's sidekick quipped, "Kenny, what kind of insurance do you have?"
"Uh, not very good,' the ex-reality star responded.
Fitness Expert Kenny Santucci Branded A 'Moron'
After the Scotto told both men she was okay, she added, "Kenny! Why didn't you tell me!' as Santucci added, "She fell right out of her shoes!"
While many applauded the longtime TV personality for being "tough," most called out the fitness expert for his awful assistance, as one person raged, "Shame on that trainer for laughing, especially since he had her cross her ankles while holding onto them, causing the fall. What a moron."
Another added: "Crosses her ankles and drops her like that. Fool," and one reacted, "The trainer should be fired or retrained!"
A frustrated viewer said: "That trainer should have known better than to put her in a position where she could get hurt."
Rosanna Scotto Has Nightmare Moment With Horse
Scotto, who has been on the small screen since the early 1980s, has her share of awkward and embarrassing moments while reporting. Back in 2021, while interviewing author Manda Kalimian, her guest's horse, Pila, decided to make an appearance.... and urinate near the TV anchor.
"As if on cue, just as the live shoot came to an end, Pila let go and made quite the 'splash,' which made Rosanna jump out of the way just in time," a source said at the time.
However, Scotto wasn't phased, as she later responded: "It was darn funny. It could've been a catastrophe... I was closing out the segment when all of a sudden I heard a bucket of water falling to the ground. It was Pila relieving himself."
She recalled: "Luckily, I ran so fast. I had beige stilettos on – and fortunately, they were saved by my quick actions. Just a little splash on my leg! Only on 'Good Day New York' would this happen."
Scotto also went viral after slapping actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, who played McLovin in the 2007 comedy Superbad, after he asked a head-turning question.
After Scotto asked Mintz-Plasse about rumors his mother visited him on set, even when shooting sex scenes, the comedian quipped, "Yeah, that's not normal? Moms don't sit in on their kids having sex?... Come on! You've seen your daughter have sex."
"Hey!" Scott yelled, slapping Mintz-Plasse. "My daughter has not!"