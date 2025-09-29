EXCLUSIVE: The Two 'Frivolous Displays' That Led Queen Elizabeth to Be Riddled With Worry Over Prince William and Kate Middleton's Romance
Sept. 29 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth harbored private concerns about Kate Middleton's lifestyle before she married Prince William – with sources telling RadarOnline.com two "frivolous displays" left the late monarch worried about the seriousness of the royal couple's relationship.
Concerns Over Holidays and Public Image
In the years between their graduation from St Andrews in 2005 and their engagement in 2010, William and Kate, now both 43, spent much of their time holidaying together.
While the pair were adored by the public and their romance was followed closely by the press, insiders say Elizabeth, who died in 2022 aged 96, voiced unease about Kate's lack of a steady job and the image created by their frequent trips abroad.
"The Queen always found Kate pleasant, but she often remarked that she wasn't sure what Kate really did," one insider said.
"Watching William and Kate jetting off to ski or holiday in Mustique during a recession unsettled her. She felt those kinds of displays risked damaging their image and believed Kate needed to prove herself in work before becoming part of the family."
Nickname 'Queen of Mustique'
Royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote in William and Harry that Kate was so often seen on the Caribbean island of Mustique that the press dubbed her the "Queen of Mustique" – a nickname once attached to Princess Margaret.
Nicholl said Elizabeth was uncomfortable with the optics of such luxury holidays at a time when ordinary Britons were struggling financially.
The Queen's view, according to friends, was if Kate was to become William's consort, she needed to prove herself as a professional in her own right.
"The Queen was adamant about setting an example," another source said. "She confided to friends that the monarchy had to look modern, and that meant William's partner couldn't appear to be doing nothing."
Kate's Unsettled Career Path
At the time, Kate's career path was unsettled. After graduating with a degree in art history, she worked briefly as an accessories buyer for Jigsaw before leaving in 2007 to pursue photography.
By 2008 she was employed at her parents' mail-order company, Party Pieces, but critics suggested this role lacked the independence and public profile expected of a royal partner.
Elizabeth's concerns were said to have delayed William's proposal. While speculation about an engagement grew throughout the late 2000s, insiders claim the Queen privately urged patience until Kate established herself more clearly.
"The Queen felt it was too early to move forward while Kate's career path was unclear," a palace source said. "She wanted the future Duchess to be seen as stable and industrious."
Worries Eventually Put to Rest
Despite the worries, Elizabeth was later reported to have grown fond of Kate once she joined the family in 2011. The late monarch valued her "discretion, steady presence, and support of William's royal duties," an insider told us.
But at the height of their courtship, the concerns were real enough to be discussed among her closest advisers.
"Elizabeth liked Kate but felt she had to prove she was tougher," one insider said. "What troubled her were the constant holidays and the absence of a proper career. To the Queen, those were red flags, and she made her views known."