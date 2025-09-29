EXCLUSIVE: The Two 'Frivolous Displays' That Led Queen Elizabeth to Be Riddled With Worry Over Prince William and Kate Middleton's Romance

In the years between their graduation from St Andrews in 2005 and their engagement in 2010, William and Kate, now both 43, spent much of their time holidaying together.

While the pair were adored by the public and their romance was followed closely by the press, insiders say Elizabeth, who died in 2022 aged 96, voiced unease about Kate's lack of a steady job and the image created by their frequent trips abroad.

"The Queen always found Kate pleasant, but she often remarked that she wasn't sure what Kate really did," one insider said.

"Watching William and Kate jetting off to ski or holiday in Mustique during a recession unsettled her. She felt those kinds of displays risked damaging their image and believed Kate needed to prove herself in work before becoming part of the family."