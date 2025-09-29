Brad Pitt's Baby Bombshell: Actor and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon 'Trying' for a Child Together and 'Hoping to Have Good News by Christmas'
Sept. 29 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Father-of-six Brad Pitt has sparked baby rumors with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While his relationships with his children from his marriage with ex-wife Angelina Jolie remain fractured, sources claimed the Fight Club star has already started planning a family with his jewelry designer sweetheart.
Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramon Planning For A Nursery In New Mansion?
Sources claimed Pitt, 61, and de Ramon, 32, have been busy moving into their new $18million mansion in the Hollywood Hills – and designing a nursery has been part of the settling-in process.
While the 32-year-old is not pregnant, insiders claimed the couple has been trying and are preparing to become a family of three.
"They are trying for a baby and hoping for some good news by Christmas," an insider noted.
According to the source, the "nesting" phase has been a great help for Pitt, who is still grieving the loss of his mother.
They continued: "He's still sad over losing his mom, Jane, but nesting with Ines is his one true joy."
Pitt is said to be happy his late mom was able to see him happy with de Ramon before she passed away in August, but is heartbroken over the fact she will never meet her future grandchild.
The source noted: "A baby would be a bittersweet joy for Brad."
Ines de Ramon Was Brad Pitt's 'Rock' After Mom Jane's Death
Whispers of the actor expanding his family with de Ramon come after insiders claimed her support in the wake of Jane's death solidified Pitt's feelings on her being his "future wife."
de Ramon was described as Pitt's "rock" with her "steady support throughout everything."
A separate source shared: "He relies on her more than he has on anyone in a long time. Those around him are convinced this is the real deal – she's the woman he'll marry as a result of her support throughout his ongoing grieving process."
The insider added: "She reached out to his family immediately with her condolences and has been in regular touch ever since. Her kindness and the bond she's built with them have cemented her place. Brad now views her as more than a partner – she's become family."
Brad Pitt 'Sees His Future' With Ines de Ramon
Another industry friend noted: "Ines is there for Brad in all the ways that count. She's by his side at family events, stands with him at premieres, and now she's guiding him through the toughest loss of his life.
"Those close to him believe that Jane's passing has made him realize he doesn't want to delay anymore – he sees his future with Ines."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Pitt's personal life has been a rollercoaster of emotions since his 2016 split with Jolie.
The ex-couple's six children grew up watching their parents spar in court over their bitter divorce – and one by one have dropped Pitt's surname as they reached adulthood.
Pitt and Jolie finalized their divorce in late December 2024.