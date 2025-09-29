Brad Pitt's Baby Bombshell: Actor and Girlfriend Ines De Ramon 'Trying' for a Child Together and 'Hoping to Have Good News by Christmas'

Sources claimed Pitt, 61, and de Ramon, 32, have been busy moving into their new $18million mansion in the Hollywood Hills – and designing a nursery has been part of the settling-in process.

While the 32-year-old is not pregnant, insiders claimed the couple has been trying and are preparing to become a family of three.

"They are trying for a baby and hoping for some good news by Christmas," an insider noted.

According to the source, the "nesting" phase has been a great help for Pitt, who is still grieving the loss of his mother.