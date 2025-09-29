Margot Robbie Reveals Crippling 'Crisis' in Confidence and Career Fears After Comeback Movie Bombs at Box Office
Sept. 29 2025, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
Margot Robbie fears being shunned by Hollywood after her movie comeback bombed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Aussie actress, 35, has huge anxiety regarding her future in the industry, admitting she gets "freaked out" every time she releases a movie believing it may end up being her last.
Career Anxiety
Her confession comes after Robbie’s new romcom A Big Bold Beautiful Journey flopped in the box office, despite a huge marketing campaign and eye-catching red carpet appearances in barely-there outfits.
Speaking about living in constant fear of rejection, Robbie explains: "Is there a moment where I thought it was all sorted now? No, I think every time I’m like, 'Oh, God, it’s all going to be taken away, I won’t get to do this again, this is the last time.'
"I have this complete crisis of faith every time, 'What am I doing?' I freak out every time. I care so much, for sure."
Movie Flop
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey made just $3.5million in its opening weekend in America and $8million globally, against a reported $50million budget.
The soft launch followed lukewarm critical reviews and the movie only scored a less than favourable 37 percent Rotten Tomatoes.
It marks one of the lowest openings of Robbie's career, edging below her previous flops, Babylon ($3.6million) and Amsterdam ($6.4million).
The Barbie actress also revealed that her fear of being booted by Hollywood has led her to steer away from using her native accent in films.
When the actress, who made her name starring in Aussie soap Neighbours, was offered the opportunity to use an Aussie accent for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey she politely declined.
Farrell Opportunity
Robbie said: "I haven’t done it since Neighbours and now I feel like I use accents to kind of hide myself in a character. There will be a day, and I think I’m getting close to it. I did contemplate it for a second and then thought, 'Oh, it's too much.'"
The star had been planning to take some time away from the spotlight after featuring in the 2023 blockbuster Barbie but was tempted back by the script for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, alongside co-star Colin Farrell.
Robbie – who welcomed a son with her husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024 – said: "I had said after Barbie went so big and went so wide across the globe, I was making a conscious decision not to jump straight into another job. I just thought, 'Everyone's seen enough of me for the minute.'
"But this was the first script I read and said, 'God, I've got to be a part of that.'
"And knowing Colin was on board, I've always wanted to work with him, it just felt like it was going to be something a little bit magical and I didn't want to miss out on it."
But her latest box office disappointment now puts added pressure on Robbie ahead of her next big project: a highly anticipated adaptation of Wuthering Heights, directed by Saltburn's Emerald Fennell and co-starring fellow Aussie Jacob Elordi.
The first trailer released earlier this month has already sparked controversy for its highly sexualised and provocative take on the 19th-century classic.
Reports from a test screening in Dallas described the film as "aggressively provocative" and "tonally abrasive", with hypersexualised imagery and scenes designed to shock audiences.
Despite the backlash, insiders say Robbie and Elordi's on-screen chemistry remains strong, even if their characters are "unlikeable."
The film is slated for release in February 2026, and all eyes will be on the actress to see if she can bounce back from this cinematic stumble.