Margot Robbie Reveals Crippling 'Crisis' in Confidence and Career Fears After Comeback Movie Bombs at Box Office

Robbie said: "I haven’t done it since Neighbours and now I feel like I use accents to kind of hide myself in a character. There will be a day, and I think I’m getting close to it. I did contemplate it for a second and then thought, 'Oh, it's too much.'"

The star had been planning to take some time away from the spotlight after featuring in the 2023 blockbuster Barbie but was tempted back by the script for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, alongside co-star Colin Farrell.

Robbie – who welcomed a son with her husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024 – said: "I had said after Barbie went so big and went so wide across the globe, I was making a conscious decision not to jump straight into another job. I just thought, 'Everyone's seen enough of me for the minute.'

"But this was the first script I read and said, 'God, I've got to be a part of that.'

"And knowing Colin was on board, I've always wanted to work with him, it just felt like it was going to be something a little bit magical and I didn't want to miss out on it."