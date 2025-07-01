EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Marriage Crisis Rumors Erupt As Actress' Husband Keith Urban 'Rages' Over Wife's Latest Steamy Movie Scenes

On Tuesday, Urban, 57, called into Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning when the hosts Hayley Peterson and Max Burford wanted to ask the country superstar a "deeply personal question."

After Peterson said she was "uncomfortable" over the question, Burford went on to ask Urban: "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?"

Urban didn't answer the question and his team "disconnected from Zoom."

The producer said: "I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question."

Peterson, who was unsure about the question to begin with, said she "knew" that would be the outcome before adding: "He doesn’t like talking about his wife."

As fans of Kidman may recall, the Hollywood icon co-starred with the High School Musical hunk, 37, in Netflix’s film, A Family Affair.