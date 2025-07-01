EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Marriage Crisis Rumors Erupt As Actress' Husband Keith Urban 'Rages' Over Wife's Latest Steamy Movie Scenes
Nicole Kidman marriage crisis rumors have erupted as her husband, Keith Urban, "rages" over her steamy movie scenes.
RadarOnline.com can report how the country music legend sent shock waves in Hollywood after he quickly hung up during a recent interview.
Angry Keith?
On Tuesday, Urban, 57, called into Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning when the hosts Hayley Peterson and Max Burford wanted to ask the country superstar a "deeply personal question."
After Peterson said she was "uncomfortable" over the question, Burford went on to ask Urban: "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?"
Urban didn't answer the question and his team "disconnected from Zoom."
The producer said: "I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question."
Peterson, who was unsure about the question to begin with, said she "knew" that would be the outcome before adding: "He doesn’t like talking about his wife."
As fans of Kidman may recall, the Hollywood icon co-starred with the High School Musical hunk, 37, in Netflix’s film, A Family Affair.
Following the awkward interaction, a source told RadarOnline.com: "Keith is clearly not happy about what Nicole is doing, and his very visible anger on that Zoom call has sent talk into overdrive the couple is at breaking point unless Nicole gives up sex scenes.
"They clearly send him mad with jealousy."
'Diva Keith'
Sources recently told RadarOnline.com how the country singer spends a fortune on beauty treatments every week to keep up with his wife.
The source explained the 57-year-old singer "looks fantastic, and it's not by accident," before adding: "Nicole jokes that he spends more time in front of the mirror than she does, which is quite possible – he's a real peacock.
"He's religious about his appointments with the dermatologist and plastic surgeon.
"He sees the same doctors as Nicole. He looks very natural – but it's no secret he's been getting things like Botox and different injectables for years."
Marriage Collapse?
Back in March, the Hollywood couple was telling close pals their relationship won't be impacted by the months spent apart while he filmed a new show.
A source told us at the time it "definitely will" impact their romance before adding: "Keith and Nicole have an arrangement where they are incredibly supportive of each other but also give each other enough space to go after their latest professional projects."
While Urban filmed The Road, which is a new competition series that will follow him and Blake Shelton as they travel around the country in search of the next big music star, Kidman was in Los Angeles filming a show as well called Margo's Got Money Troubles.
Our source added: "Nicole has promised to do her best to try and get away to see Keith while he's filming, but it's not guaranteed and they're both fine with that.
"What works for them doesn't work for all couples, but they're extremely trusting people who understand what goes into each other's professional work."