Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Keith Urban
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman Marriage Crisis Rumors Erupt As Actress' Husband Keith Urban 'Rages' Over Wife's Latest Steamy Movie Scenes

Photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban was left 'raging' over the question during the interview about his wife.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 1 2025, Published 2:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nicole Kidman marriage crisis rumors have erupted as her husband, Keith Urban, "rages" over her steamy movie scenes.

RadarOnline.com can report how the country music legend sent shock waves in Hollywood after he quickly hung up during a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Angry Keith?

nicole kidman keith urban narcissist beauty regime
Source: MEGA

Urban quickly hung up the call during the interview.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Urban, 57, called into Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning when the hosts Hayley Peterson and Max Burford wanted to ask the country superstar a "deeply personal question."

After Peterson said she was "uncomfortable" over the question, Burford went on to ask Urban: "What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?"

Urban didn't answer the question and his team "disconnected from Zoom."

The producer said: "I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question."

Peterson, who was unsure about the question to begin with, said she "knew" that would be the outcome before adding: "He doesn’t like talking about his wife."

As fans of Kidman may recall, the Hollywood icon co-starred with the High School Musical hunk, 37, in Netflix’s film, A Family Affair.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the awkward interaction, a source told RadarOnline.com: "Keith is clearly not happy about what Nicole is doing, and his very visible anger on that Zoom call has sent talk into overdrive the couple is at breaking point unless Nicole gives up sex scenes.

"They clearly send him mad with jealousy."

Article continues below advertisement

'Diva Keith'

nicole kidman keith urban marriage strong despite rumors
Source: MEGA

The country singer spends a fortune on beauty treatments every week to keep up with his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources recently told RadarOnline.com how the country singer spends a fortune on beauty treatments every week to keep up with his wife.

The source explained the 57-year-old singer "looks fantastic, and it's not by accident," before adding: "Nicole jokes that he spends more time in front of the mirror than she does, which is quite possible – he's a real peacock.

"He's religious about his appointments with the dermatologist and plastic surgeon.

"He sees the same doctors as Nicole. He looks very natural – but it's no secret he's been getting things like Botox and different injectables for years."

Article continues below advertisement

Marriage Collapse?

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Bobby Vylan, Donald Trump

Punk Duo Bob Vylan Rage 'We're Being Targeted!' After Trump Revokes Their Visas Following 'Death to IDF' Chant At Glastonbury

split photo of Mario Lopez and Desiree Townsend

EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez 'Organized a Smear Campaign' Against Former Cheerleader Who Accused Him of Defaming Her — 'She's a Lying B----'

nicole kidman husband keith urban banned actress reuniting ewan mcgregor after rumors split from tom cruise
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman were spending time apart while filming shows this year.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in March, the Hollywood couple was telling close pals their relationship won't be impacted by the months spent apart while he filmed a new show.

A source told us at the time it "definitely will" impact their romance before adding: "Keith and Nicole have an arrangement where they are incredibly supportive of each other but also give each other enough space to go after their latest professional projects."

While Urban filmed The Road, which is a new competition series that will follow him and Blake Shelton as they travel around the country in search of the next big music star, Kidman was in Los Angeles filming a show as well called Margo's Got Money Troubles.

Our source added: "Nicole has promised to do her best to try and get away to see Keith while he's filming, but it's not guaranteed and they're both fine with that.

"What works for them doesn't work for all couples, but they're extremely trusting people who understand what goes into each other's professional work."

nicole kidman keith urban narcissist beauty regime
Source: MEGA

The country singer tries to keep up with his wife's beauty routine.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.