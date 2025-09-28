From Disney Darling to Blushing Bride: Selena Gomez Wows Fans in Floral-Neckline Wedding Dress and Diamond Sparkle

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially tied the knot and stunned her fans with her wedding dress after sharing photos of the ceremony on her social medias, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 33-year-old actress and pop star married the 37-year-old music producer on Saturday in California, marking the start of a new chapter for the couple who first confirmed their romance through their collaboration on the hit track I Said I Love You First… And You Said It Back.