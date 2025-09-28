From Disney Darling to Blushing Bride: Selena Gomez Wows Fans in Floral-Neckline Wedding Dress and Diamond Sparkle
Sept. 28 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially tied the knot and stunned her fans with her wedding dress after sharing photos of the ceremony on her social medias, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 33-year-old actress and pop star married the 37-year-old music producer on Saturday in California, marking the start of a new chapter for the couple who first confirmed their romance through their collaboration on the hit track I Said I Love You First… And You Said It Back.
Selena's Wedding Day Style
Shortly after exchanging vows, Gomez and Blanco shared a series of black-and-white photos and videos from their wedding day. The simple caption — “9.27.25” — accompanied the images, which immediately captured the attention of millions of fans online.
The photo series highlighted Gomez’s elegant halter-neckline gown, complete with a low back and floral detailing that framed her dark hair. The Only Murders in the Building star styled her shoulder-length locks in a side part with retro curls, complemented by glamorous makeup and a bold red lip. She accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and diamond bands on the second and third fingers of her right hand. In a playful touch, Gomez went barefoot for the photos, matching her new husband.
Blanco's Look
Blanco chose a crisp dark tuxedo and appeared in several affectionate shots, including one where Gomez adjusted his tie. His curly hair caught the light as the couple gazed lovingly at each other. Though sporting an unshaven look, Blanco fit the role of groom with ease.
Fans and Friends Celebrate
Fans quickly flooded the comments with congratulatory messages. “So so so happy for you!! Congrats queen you deserve all the love in the world!” one wrote.
Another added, “Our Mabel is MARRIED,” referencing Gomez’s beloved TV character.
Others shared emotional notes: “So proud, so happy, so emotional your journey has been so inspiring, and this chapter feels like the perfect ending and beginning all at once forever rooting for you thank you for sharing this special moment with us.”
Gomez’s Only Murders costars Steve Martin and Martin Short were spotted at rehearsal events on Friday night while Taylor Swift also appeared to attend, arriving in Santa Barbara under cover of umbrellas.
A Special Role for Martin Short
Earlier this month on The Tonight Show, Gomez revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that Martin Short had a particularly important role in the ceremony. “Of course they are,” she said of inviting her costars Short and Martin. “Marty’s the ring bearer.”
Short, delighted, added, “We are all so excited because we love this lady.”
The couple’s heartfelt celebration, surrounded by close friends and famous faces, has left fans across the globe celebrating along with them.