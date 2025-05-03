EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez is 'Getting Even' With Former Beau Justin Bieber by 'Kicking Him While He's Down'

"Justin has been hurting and crying for attention for quite some time," confided an insider. "But his downward spiral seems to have gotten worse since Selena took some shots at him."

Gomez, 32, seems to be targeting Bieber, 31, in the song How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten as she sings, "You're so embarrassing / Go cry when no one's watchin'... How does it feel to be forgotten?"

After suffering her own physical and emotional issues, Gomez is now riding high. She's starring in the TV hit Only Murders in the Building and is happily engaged to 37-year-old record producer Benny Blanco.