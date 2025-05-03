EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez is 'Getting Even' With Former Beau Justin Bieber by 'Kicking Him While He's Down'
Scorned songbird Selena Gomez is getting even with her former longtime beau Justin Bieber by kicking the struggling pop star while he's down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Gomez, who dated Bieber on and off for 10 years before he dumped her and married model Hailey Baldwin in 2018 – coldheartedly dissed The Biebs in her new album, I Said I Love You First, claimed our sources.
"Justin has been hurting and crying for attention for quite some time," confided an insider. "But his downward spiral seems to have gotten worse since Selena took some shots at him."
Gomez, 32, seems to be targeting Bieber, 31, in the song How Does It Feel to Be Forgotten as she sings, "You're so embarrassing / Go cry when no one's watchin'... How does it feel to be forgotten?"
After suffering her own physical and emotional issues, Gomez is now riding high. She's starring in the TV hit Only Murders in the Building and is happily engaged to 37-year-old record producer Benny Blanco.
Meanwhile, Bieber is going the other way. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Baby singer is terrified that his name will be sullied by the upcoming trial of his former mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs, the jailed rap mogul, 55, who is facing sex trafficking and other charges.
"This is the worst possible time for Selena to be going after Justin," said the insider. "He's already so fragile, and it really seems like that song pushed him even further over the edge. She, of all people, should have some compassion."