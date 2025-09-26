EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The One 'Cruel' Sign Kate Middleton is Finally Siding with Prince William in His War Against Exiled Brother Harry
Sept. 26 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton's silence on Prince Harry's 41st birthday has been interpreted by royal observers as a deliberate message – and a clear sign she is siding with Prince William in his ongoing rift with his younger brother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, who turned 41 on 15 September, had marked the occasion just days after meeting King Charles III at Clarence House – their first face-to-face encounter in 19 months.
The meeting, lasting 54 minutes, was widely seen as a fragile step toward reconciliation between father and son. But if Harry hoped for similar gestures from his brother and sister-in-law, he was left disappointed.
Kate's Silence Sends a Message
A source said: "By saying nothing, William and Kate made their feelings very clear. Kate's choice not to mark Harry's birthday wasn't an oversight, it was intentional. The message was simple – if Harry wants to fix things, the effort has to come from him. She's usually a diplomat and a peacekeeper who wants to build bridges, but this was a statement in itself of exactly the opposite intention."
Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe backed up our source's take on the chilly feud, saying the silence from William and Kate "spoke louder than words."
He said: "Kate's decision not to acknowledge Harry's birthday was a clear signal. It told him, in no uncertain terms, that the ball is in his court. If he wants forgiveness, he has to prove it."
Break from Tradition
Last year, when Harry turned 40, both Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales publicly sent birthday messages.
The royal family's official account posted: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today," which was then re-shared by William and Kate's joint page. This year, no such gesture was made.
Our source added the omission was not accidental. "The royals have to speak in code," said the insider.
"They won't respond to every criticism out loud, so they use subtle signals instead. Skipping Harry's birthday message was one of those signals – calculated, maybe even harsh, but very deliberate."
Lingering Tensions with Meghan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step away from royal duties in 2020, followed by their Oprah Winfrey interview and Harry's memoir Spare, left relations between the two households badly strained.
Meghan claimed during the Oprah broadcast Kate had made her cry in the run-up to her 2018 wedding – an account Harry repeated in Spare.
"Harry and Meghan branded Kate a liar in front of the world," said one source. "That's not something you simply brush aside. For William, it cut deeply because it was aimed at his wife. Kate has made it clear she's standing with him – her silence on Harry's birthday underlined that."
Harry's Desire for Reconciliation Meets Resistance
Harry has signaled a desire to rebuild ties. In a BBC interview in May, he said: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious."
He also told Good Morning America: "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and see (my father)… I'm grateful for that. I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."
But our source said William and Kate remain unmoved. "They didn't lift a finger to meet Harry while he was in the UK," said the insider. "If anything, it seemed like they deliberately kept their distance. That in itself was a message – reconciliation isn't on the table right now."
While Harry may have felt the chill in Britain, he celebrated his birthday at home in Montecito, California, with Meghan, 44, and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.