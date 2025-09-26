Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Kate Middleton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The One 'Cruel' Sign Kate Middleton is Finally Siding with Prince William in His War Against Exiled Brother Harry

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton has shown showed a cruel sign of siding with William in his feud against Harry.

Sept. 26 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kate Middleton's silence on Prince Harry's 41st birthday has been interpreted by royal observers as a deliberate message – and a clear sign she is siding with Prince William in his ongoing rift with his younger brother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, who turned 41 on 15 September, had marked the occasion just days after meeting King Charles III at Clarence House – their first face-to-face encounter in 19 months.

The meeting, lasting 54 minutes, was widely seen as a fragile step toward reconciliation between father and son. But if Harry hoped for similar gestures from his brother and sister-in-law, he was left disappointed.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate's Silence Sends a Message

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton stayed silent on Prince Harry's 41st birthday.

A source said: "By saying nothing, William and Kate made their feelings very clear. Kate's choice not to mark Harry's birthday wasn't an oversight, it was intentional. The message was simple – if Harry wants to fix things, the effort has to come from him. She's usually a diplomat and a peacekeeper who wants to build bridges, but this was a statement in itself of exactly the opposite intention."

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe backed up our source's take on the chilly feud, saying the silence from William and Kate "spoke louder than words."

He said: "Kate's decision not to acknowledge Harry's birthday was a clear signal. It told him, in no uncertain terms, that the ball is in his court. If he wants forgiveness, he has to prove it."

Article continues below advertisement

Break from Tradition

Photo of King Charles and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Last year, Charles and Kate Middleton publicly wished Harry a happy 40th.

Last year, when Harry turned 40, both Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales publicly sent birthday messages.

The royal family's official account posted: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today," which was then re-shared by William and Kate's joint page. This year, no such gesture was made.

Our source added the omission was not accidental. "The royals have to speak in code," said the insider.

"They won't respond to every criticism out loud, so they use subtle signals instead. Skipping Harry's birthday message was one of those signals – calculated, maybe even harsh, but very deliberate."

Article continues below advertisement

Lingering Tensions with Meghan

Photo of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan claimed in the Oprah interview that Kate made her cry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step away from royal duties in 2020, followed by their Oprah Winfrey interview and Harry's memoir Spare, left relations between the two households badly strained.

Meghan claimed during the Oprah broadcast Kate had made her cry in the run-up to her 2018 wedding – an account Harry repeated in Spare.

"Harry and Meghan branded Kate a liar in front of the world," said one source. "That's not something you simply brush aside. For William, it cut deeply because it was aimed at his wife. Kate has made it clear she's standing with him – her silence on Harry's birthday underlined that."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Prince Harry and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: How Window for Prince Harry and King Charles' 'Official Reunion' is 'Already Banging Shut'

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry Would 'Love' to Spend More Time In U.K. But Not on 'Royal Estates' as Wife Meghan Markle Would Only Consider 'Celeb-Heavy' Cotswolds

Harry's Desire for Reconciliation Meets Resistance

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry told the BBC he wanted reconciliation with his family.

Harry has signaled a desire to rebuild ties. In a BBC interview in May, he said: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious."

He also told Good Morning America: "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and see (my father)… I'm grateful for that. I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

But our source said William and Kate remain unmoved. "They didn't lift a finger to meet Harry while he was in the UK," said the insider. "If anything, it seemed like they deliberately kept their distance. That in itself was a message – reconciliation isn't on the table right now."

While Harry may have felt the chill in Britain, he celebrated his birthday at home in Montecito, California, with Meghan, 44, and their two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.