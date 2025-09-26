EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The One 'Cruel' Sign Kate Middleton is Finally Siding with Prince William in His War Against Exiled Brother Harry

Kate Middleton's silence on Prince Harry's 41st birthday has been interpreted by royal observers as a deliberate message – and a clear sign she is siding with Prince William in his ongoing rift with his younger brother, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harry, who turned 41 on 15 September, had marked the occasion just days after meeting King Charles III at Clarence House – their first face-to-face encounter in 19 months.

The meeting, lasting 54 minutes, was widely seen as a fragile step toward reconciliation between father and son. But if Harry hoped for similar gestures from his brother and sister-in-law, he was left disappointed.