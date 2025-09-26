Jenny McCarthy Brutally Ridiculed and Accused of Spreading 'Dangerous Information' After Discussing Tylenol and Autism Link — 'You Don't Have a Medical Degree!'
Sept. 26 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Anti-vaccine advocate Jenny McCarthy has sparked backlash on social media after she shared a video discussing the unproven "correlation" between Tylenol's active ingredient, acetaminophen, and autism, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
McCarthy's post divided social media users, with some applauding the "mama bear," whose son was diagnosed with autism as a baby, for doing her own "research."
Others called out McCarthy and accused her of spreading false and "dangerous" information without a medical degree, which she took offense to – and clapped back in the comment section.
Jenny McCarthy Promotes Tylenol And Autism Link Theory
McCarthy's Instagram post focused on acetaminophen's impact on the body's detoxification system.
She captioned the video with a disclaimer: "So many calls and questions. Hope this helps a little. Note: I'm repeating what the doctors have said. Talk to your own for more info."
The former Playboy model went on to claim acetaminophen hinders glutathione, a natural antioxidant supporting metabolic detoxification, and decreases the ability to detox harmful toxins like "aluminum found in vaccines."
Critics Slam Jenny McCarthy For 'Spreading Misinformation'
She further claimed while she didn't take Tylenol during her pregnancy, she naturally has low levels of glutathione and receives an IV treatment weekly to help.
While the former talk show co-host has been open about her anti-vaccine views before, Instagram users were outraged she was promoting the Tylenol theory, which has been dismissed by a significant number of healthcare providers since HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s announcement on acetaminophen.
One user wrote: "No. This is not fully true. This is again DANGEROUS information, you do not have a medical degree or have the expertise – please stop."
McCarthy clapped back: "This info came from the doctors. Go talk to one."
Another echoed: "Please stop talking like you understand science. Still spreading misinformation. Go back to Singled Out."
A second said, "Unfollow I'll listen to real doctors," and a third mocked, "Celebrity personalities are now health experts in America."
One Instagram user warned others in the comments: "You should be taking advice from board registered certified medical professionals. Nobody else."
Many pointed out: "Correlation does not equal causation."
While users argued over DIY scientific research, one critic took a swipe at McCarthy's stance on "toxics" while undergoing cosmetic procedures.
They wrote: "I don't understand how these people talk about environmental toxins, natural this and that, gluten – blah blah, yet their entire face and body is filled with toxins, implants, fillers … MAKE IT MAKE SENSE."
McCarthy has stirred controversy with her stance on vaccines for over a decade, though she claimed to be "pro-vaccine" at one point.
She wrote an op-ed for the Chicago Sun-Times in 2014, reportedly stating: "I am not 'anti-vaccine.'
"This is not a change in my stance, nor is it a new position that I have recently adopted. For years, I have repeatedly stated that I am, in fact, 'pro-vaccine' and for years I have been wrongly branded as 'anti-vaccine.'"