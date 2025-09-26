Jenny McCarthy Brutally Ridiculed and Accused of Spreading 'Dangerous Information' After Discussing Tylenol and Autism Link — 'You Don't Have a Medical Degree!'

Anti-vaccine advocate Jenny McCarthy has sparked backlash on social media after she shared a video discussing the unproven "correlation" between Tylenol's active ingredient, acetaminophen, and autism, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

McCarthy's post divided social media users, with some applauding the "mama bear," whose son was diagnosed with autism as a baby, for doing her own "research."

Others called out McCarthy and accused her of spreading false and "dangerous" information without a medical degree, which she took offense to – and clapped back in the comment section.