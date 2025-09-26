PHOTOS: 90s Hollywood Icon, 70, Who Starred in 'Seinfeld' Looks Totally Unrecognizable During Very Rare Outing in Los Angeles
Sept. 26 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
Hello, Newman.
Seinfeld star Wayne Knight was practically unrecognizable after his 100-pound weight loss, RadarOnline.com can share, nearly three decades after the curtain closed on the groundbreaking sitcom.
Knight was spotted getting out of his car as he arrived for a workout in Los Angeles. The 70-year-old grimaced and displayed a noticeable limp after the session.
He was leisurely dressed in a dark gray polo and black athletic sweats. He finished the look off with a comfy pair of sneakers.
Knight is best known for his portrayal of Jerry's postal employee nemesis Newman in the long-running series Seinfeld and Dennis Nedry in the 1993 original Jurassic Park. He also had memorable roles in movies like Space Jam and Basic Instinct.
Knight and Day
As Radar revealed, at his heaviest, Knight was tipping the scales at more than 300 pounds. When a cardiologist told the 5-foot-7 funnyman he was courting diabetes, heart disease and strokes, he made a drastic lifestyle change.
A source previously told Radar: "That was the ultimate wake-up call."
According to Knight, he's been overeating since childhood, once joking: "I used to get a tan from the light in the refrigerator." But while shooting a scene for Seinfeld, he realized his health wasn't what it should be.
Knight recalled: "I was being fired at by a farmer having been with the farmer's daughter, running through a cornfield with my pants down, and at some point in the middle of shooting, I can't catch my breath."
Wayne Knight's New Lifestyle
"It scared me literally to life," admitted Knight, who ultimately took the expert's advice to consult fitness pro Marc Vahanian.
Now, the increasingly svelte star puts in 20-minute workouts at least two times a week at a gym in L.A., uses a gourmet delivery service that keeps his daily caloric intake at around 1,500 – and weighs less than 200 pounds.
Ironically, a loss in weight also led to a loss in work.
Knight previously revealed that his weight loss has affected his acting jobs in "a bad way," adding, "It takes time. It takes time for people to accept you as you are, and they find out whether or not you can still do things without being fat."
Still, it's a tradeoff he was happy to make.
"It's just what it is," he said. "You just have to accept the fact that you can't sell something that you're not."
The Secret of Wayne Knight's Success
He echoed that sentiment in a 2004 interview, when he explained that people often "act shocked" when they see his svelte new look. Noting that he was often typecast as "the fat guy," he confessed he was at his heaviest weight of 327 pounds when making Jurassic Park.
"We've got my cardiologist. We have my trainer. We have my psychiatrist. We have my support group," he told CBS News at the time.
Knight thinks the biggest difference now is not being thinner, but being healthier.
"I was eating for reasons that have nothing to do with hunger," he said. "I was eating to numb myself, and when I began to have to look at the fact that I was eating as an addiction and treat it as such, that's when I turned a corner."