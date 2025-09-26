PHOTOS: 90s Hollywood Icon, 70, Who Starred in 'Seinfeld' Looks Totally Unrecognizable During Very Rare Outing in Los Angeles

Seinfeld star Wayne Knight was practically unrecognizable after his 100-pound weight loss , RadarOnline.com can share, nearly three decades after the curtain closed on the groundbreaking sitcom.

Wayne Knight was seen getting out of his car in Los Angeles.

Knight was spotted getting out of his car as he arrived for a workout in Los Angeles. The 70-year-old grimaced and displayed a noticeable limp after the session.

He was leisurely dressed in a dark gray polo and black athletic sweats. He finished the look off with a comfy pair of sneakers.

Knight is best known for his portrayal of Jerry's postal employee nemesis Newman in the long-running series Seinfeld and Dennis Nedry in the 1993 original Jurassic Park. He also had memorable roles in movies like Space Jam and Basic Instinct.