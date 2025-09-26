EXCLUSIVE: How Window for Prince Harry and King Charles' 'Official Reunion' is 'Already Banging Shut'
Sept. 26 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's hopes of publicly reconciling with King Charles are rapidly fading, with senior figures telling RadarOnline.com the chance for an "official reunion" may already have passed. The Duke of Sussex, 41, has been estranged from much of the royal family since stepping back as a working royal with his wife Meghan Markle, 44, in 2020.
His relationship with his father briefly appeared to thaw when he recently flew to London following the king's cancer diagnosis and when they recently met for a cup of tea.
Palace Insiders Say Hope Has 'Receded'
But royal insiders now say the possibility of a lasting reunion has already "receded" following Harry's recent public remarks about the king's health.
A palace insider told us: "The feeling is that any real chance of reconciliation has already slipped away. The thought of them appearing in public together at an official royal event is now virtually zero."
People close to the king were stunned by Harry's recent choice of words about his father's health. There's real disbelief that he keeps making these kinds of public remarks and still expects things to be patched up.
Harry's Public Remarks Cause Friction
In an interview with the BBC in May, Harry had said: "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."
According to our source, those words went down badly in palace circles.
One source said: "The view inside the palace is that Harry once again dragged private family issues into the public eye in a way that caused hurt. The security battle has been dealt with in court again and again, but Harry keeps linking it to his personal rift with the king."
Charles' Illness Adds Sensitivity
Cancer-hit Charles, 76, continues to receive treatment for his illness, though the exact type and stage of it have not been disclosed. It has been confirmed it is not prostate cancer.
And the uncertainty has made Harry’s public comments particularly sensitive.
A palace insider said: "The King has handled his illness with dignity, but Harry going on TV and speculating about his health really struck a nerve. The feeling now is that the chance for a real reconciliation is closing fast."
Doubts Over Full Reset
Despite the tensions, there was a glimmer of hope in July when representatives for Charles and Harry held a quiet summit in London. Sources described it as "constructive" and said it left open the possibility of father and son meeting during Harry's next U.K. visit in September – which it did.
Harry and Charles spent nearly an hour together having cups of tea, but insiders maintain there will be no public reunion between the pair as Harry is seen as a "big mouth" guilty of constant betrayals of the royal family's trust. Groveling Harry has spoken of his desire to keep the lines of communication open.
In a February interview on Good Morning America, he said: "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see (Charles) and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could. I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."
Even so, senior observers remain doubtful. A royal source said: "Of course Harry and Charles will have contact again, but the notion of a full reset like Harry dreams of in public feels far-fetched now. The same issues that divided them in the first place are still very much there."