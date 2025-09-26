EXCLUSIVE: How Window for Prince Harry and King Charles' 'Official Reunion' is 'Already Banging Shut'

Despite the tensions, there was a glimmer of hope in July when representatives for Charles and Harry held a quiet summit in London. Sources described it as "constructive" and said it left open the possibility of father and son meeting during Harry's next U.K. visit in September – which it did.

Harry and Charles spent nearly an hour together having cups of tea, but insiders maintain there will be no public reunion between the pair as Harry is seen as a "big mouth" guilty of constant betrayals of the royal family's trust. Groveling Harry has spoken of his desire to keep the lines of communication open.

In a February interview on Good Morning America, he said: "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see (Charles) and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could. I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

Even so, senior observers remain doubtful. A royal source said: "Of course Harry and Charles will have contact again, but the notion of a full reset like Harry dreams of in public feels far-fetched now. The same issues that divided them in the first place are still very much there."