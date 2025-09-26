Charlie Kirk Assassination Latest: Suspect Tyler Robinson Returned to Crime Scene to Retrieve Rifle After Conservative Activist’s Killing... and 'Made Contact' with Police Hours Before Arrest

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and is being held without bail. The 22-year-old was turned in by his father a day after the shooting that claimed the life of Kirk, 31.

But cops apparently had a chance to catch Tyler much earlier in the search. According to Fox News, Robinson came face-to-face with an officer near the woods on the edge of the Utah Valley University campus.

"We have been able to confirm very recently that he did return to that campus and did make contact with an officer," Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, confirmed.

"The contents of that interaction we're not prepared to reveal right now. That's part of the investigation and part of gathering more information."