Home > News > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Assassination Latest: Suspect Tyler Robinson Returned to Crime Scene to Retrieve Rifle After Conservative Activist’s Killing... and 'Made Contact' with Police Hours Before Arrest

tyler robinson charlie kirk
Source: CourtTV;mega

Tyler Robinson ran into a cop just hours after allegedly killing Charlie Kirk.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin "made contact" with a police officer just hours after the conservative activist was shot and killed, RadarOnline.com can report, as he reportedly tried to retrieve his murder weapon.

Tyler Robinson allegedly sent text messages to his transitioning roommate saying he was going back for the rifle.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson
Source: Tyler Robinson/Facebook

Robinson encountered a cop on the outskirts of the college campus following Kirk's murder.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder and is being held without bail. The 22-year-old was turned in by his father a day after the shooting that claimed the life of Kirk, 31.

But cops apparently had a chance to catch Tyler much earlier in the search. According to Fox News, Robinson came face-to-face with an officer near the woods on the edge of the Utah Valley University campus.

"We have been able to confirm very recently that he did return to that campus and did make contact with an officer," Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, confirmed.

"The contents of that interaction we're not prepared to reveal right now. That's part of the investigation and part of gathering more information."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson Wanted to 'Go Back for the Rifle'

charlie kirk shot
Source: x

Kirk was shot in the neck and died soon after.

Mason said the officer was guarding the area after authorities placed the campus on lockdown on September 10, when Kirk was shot in the neck while debating college students at a rally in the quad.

In chilling text messages Robinson reportedly sent to his roommate, Lance Twiggs, he mentioned wanting to go back for the rifle.

The roommate told authorities that Robinson texted him on September 10 and pointed him toward a keyboard that was concealing what appeared to be a confession note that stated: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it."

After reading the note, the roommate texted Robinson and asked if he was joking. Robinson responded: "I am still OK, my love. … Shouldn’t be long till I can get home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest, I had hoped to keep this secret until I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

Article continues below advertisement

Hidden Messages on Gun Shell Casings

Tyler Robinson
Source: Tyler Robinson/Facebook

Robinson reportedly told his roommate he was going back for the murder weapon.

In the initial stages of the assassination investigation, gun shell casings said to belong to the suspect were recovered with anti-fascist inscriptions on them.

Robinson's mother reportedly told police her son had become more interested in politics and supporting LGBTQ+ and transgender issues.

Another alleged text message from Robinson during the same conversation suggested their roommate was aware he had been engraving messages on bullets before Kirk's murder, but again, did not appear to notify police.

The message read: "Remember how I was engraving bullets? The f----- messages are mostly a big meme, if I see 'notices bulges' on Fox News, I might have a stroke."

Tyler Robinson's Motive Revealed?

Tyler Robinson
Source: mega

He now faces murder charges.

Officials have indicated the alleged assassin's motive had to do with gay and trans rights.

"When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," said Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray, referring to the words of Robinson's loved ones.

And in a text chat with his roommate, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill Kirk when the opportunity presented itself.

"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson told his roommate, according to Gray. "If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence."

