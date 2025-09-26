Musk's Trip to Epstein Island Revealed?: Trump's Pal Elon Connected to Late Sex Offender, New Documents Show

Elon Musk has now found himself tangled up in the Jeffrey Epstein drama, as new documents show the Tesla boss was connected to the vile sex creep, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The files, delivered to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and published on Friday, September 26, by the panel’s Democrats, appear to be a copy of Epstein’s itinerary, and Musk's name is on it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Musk appeared to have a planned trip to Epstein's island, documents revealed.

According to the documents, the World's Richest Man had a tentative trip to Epstein's infamous island on December 6, 2014. A note appended to that plan reads, "is this still happening?" Epstein owned a private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands at the time. No word yet if Musk ever ended up setting foot on the island or if he followed through with the trip. More notable President Trump supporters also appear on the new documents, including conservative political strategist Steve Bannon, who had a breakfast scheduled with Epstein on February 16, 2019. The conservative political strategist used to be Trump's chief strategist. The documents also revealed a planned lunch with tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who is a notable Republican megadonor, on November 27, 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

"It should be clear to every American that Jeffrey Epstein was friends with some of the most powerful and wealthiest men in the world," Sara Guerrero, a spokesperson for Oversight Democrats, said in a statement. "Every new document produced provides new information as we work to bring justice for the survivors and victims." Meanwhile, a GOP spokesperson for the Oversight panel called out the Democrats' decision to release information unilaterally, and raged, "It's unfortunate that Democrats continue to meaninglessly cherry-pick documents and politicize this investigation. "They are intentionally withholding documents that contain names of Democrat officials, and the information they released today is old news." The new documents seem to confirm that Musk, along with Thiel and Bannon, continued to have a relationship with Epstein, even after he received a slap on the wrist in 2008 after he pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein only served 14 months in a county jail work release program and was forced to register as a sex offender. Musk's name appearing in connection with Epstein comes just months after the 54-year-old accused Trump of trying to hide his own connection to the sex offender. "It’s a cover-up (obviously)," Musk said on July 16, in response to a tweet from an X user questioning why Trump had shot down the public's pleas to release the files. After another conservative account asked if anyone would ever be "held accountable," Musk said, "I sure hope so. This is a fundamental verdict on justice in America... If even a few of the very worst Epstein's clients were to be prosecuted, that would be something. But zero?"

Article continues below advertisement

Musk even went as far as to accuse the 79-year-old of being on Epstein's list, and also called out Trump's flights on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the "Lolita Express," which is a reference to a preteen character in Vladimir Nabokov’s controversial 1955 novel, Lolita. In the story, the protagonist becomes obsessed with the child. "Why was the plane called the Lolita Express? How old was Lolita in Nabokov’s book?" Musk raged. "Research (thoroughly) to find the complete lists of who else was on the plane during Trump’s 7 flights?" The president's name does appear in flight logs disclosed by Epstein's madam, Ghislaine Maxwell in 2021.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement