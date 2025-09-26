EXCLUSIVE: All Eyes On Charlie Kirk? — Biden's FBI 'Spied' on Conservative Podcaster and More than '92 Republicans' Secret Files Have Exposed

Kirk, 31, was murdered on September 10 while on a college campus. After a brief two-day manhunt, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.

Robinson's transgender lover, Lance Twiggs, had reportedly been cooperating with officials, but has since gone missing. According to court documents, Twiggs, who is a male transitioning to female, received text messages from Robinson, which read, "Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard."

Upon doing so, Twiggs, according to the documents, found a note that said, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

Kirk's alleged killer then went on to apologize and explain they were going to be "stuck in (Orem)" where the college campus is located, "for a little while longer" as he scrambled to retrieve his weapon and flee the crime scene.