EXCLUSIVE: All Eyes On Charlie Kirk? — Biden's FBI 'Spied' on Conservative Podcaster and More than '92 Republicans' Secret Files Have Exposed
Sept. 26 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Joe Biden appeared to be on a secret spy mission while in the White House, and one of its targets may have been Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative podcaster, who was shot and killed while hosting an event in Utah, was just one of over 90 Republicans who are said to have been spied on by the FBI while Biden, 82, was running the show.
Did The FBI Spy On Charlie Kirk?
During an annual oversight hearing of the FBI before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley claimed an informant told him the investigative agency's Operation Arctic Frost, which was used to find dirt on Biden's rival, President Trump, was also used to keep an eye on vocal groups and individuals with ties to the GOP, including Kirk and his company, Turning Point USA.
"It was the vehicle by which partisan FBI agents and Department of Justice prosecutors could achieve their partisan ends and improperly investigate the entire Republican political apparatus," Grassley said, and vowed that he and Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin would reveal the Arctic Frost files "for the entire country to see."
Grassley and Johnson previously labeled Arctic Frost, which kicked off in April 2022, as a witch hunt. The FBI opened up the operation following the controversial 2020 presidential election.
Charlie Kirk's Death And The Investigation That Followed
Kirk, 31, was murdered on September 10 while on a college campus. After a brief two-day manhunt, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice in connection with the shooting.
Robinson's transgender lover, Lance Twiggs, had reportedly been cooperating with officials, but has since gone missing. According to court documents, Twiggs, who is a male transitioning to female, received text messages from Robinson, which read, "Drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard."
Upon doing so, Twiggs, according to the documents, found a note that said, "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."
Kirk's alleged killer then went on to apologize and explain they were going to be "stuck in (Orem)" where the college campus is located, "for a little while longer" as he scrambled to retrieve his weapon and flee the crime scene.
What Was Suspect Tyler Robinson's Motive?
Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray hinted Robinson's motive, which is unconfirmed, may have had to do with gay and trans rights.
"When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil in the guy, referring to Charlie Kirk," Gray explained, referring to the words of Robinson's loved ones.
And in a text chat with Twiggs, Robinson allegedly said he had to kill the right-wing mouthpiece when the opportunity presented itself.
According to Gray, Robinson told his lover, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out. If I am able to grab my rifle unseen, I will have left no evidence."
EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William 'Pulled Rank' Over Shamed Prince Andrew at Duchess of Kent's Funeral 'In Disgust at Uncle's Jeffrey Epstein Scandal'
However, according to FBI Director Kash Patel, who has already fumbled the investigation, he suggested Robinson’s alleged actions may have been politically motivated.
He shared during an appearance on Fox & Friends: "His family has collectively told investigators that he subscribed to left-wing ideology, and even more so in these last couple of years, and he had a text message exchange – he, the suspect, with another individual – in which he claimed that he had an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and he was going to do it because of his hatred for what Charlie stood for."