Morning Show Shock: Gayle King Left Completely Stunned as Co-host Tony Dokoupil Rages Over ABC Network Allowing Jimmy Kimmel's Show To Return After 'Offending Half the Country'
Sept. 26 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Gayle King was at a loss for words and couldn't hide her shocked expression as her CBS Mornings co-host, Tony Dokoupil, candidly shared his thoughts on late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's recent suspension, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dokoupil was set off after King brought up Kimmel's return to late night and how impressive the episode's ratings were – his largest audience in years – despite program operators Nexstar and Sinclair refusing to broadcast his show to large swaths of the country.
Tony Dokoupil Rips Jimmy Kimmel's Return Episode Ratings
After highlighting Kimmel's comeback show ratings, King added: "Which kind of makes the numbers even more extraordinary – a big chunk of the country couldn't get it."
The seemingly harmless comment appeared to strike a nerve with Dokoupil, who jumped in to note millions of views on social media wouldn't do much to help ABC.
He said: "But the 26 million (views) on social media, most of that money doesn't go to ABC."
Gayle King Left Speechless by Tony Dokoupil's Candid Remarks
Dokoupil wasn't done making his point just yet and continued: "And the business is bad if you're offending half the country, ones that voted for the guy he doesn't like."
He aggressively pointed his pen as he sharply concluded: "So. Here we are. Good luck, late night."
King was so taken aback by Dokoupil's candid remarks, she looked like she had seen a ghost.
Meanwhile, co-host Nate Burleson sat equally stunned by how direct Dokoupil was about the topic.
Jimmy Kimmel 'Indefinitely' Suspended Over Charlie Kirk Comments
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kimmel was "indefinitely" pulled off air after he joked about MAGA desperately attempting to distance themselves from "radicalized" suspected assassin Tyler Robinson on the September 15 edition of his show.
Kimmel's comments caught the attention of Donald Trump's FCC chair, Brendan Carr, who threatened to pull affiliate licenses unless the comedian was reprimanded by the network.
In a stunning move, ABC parent company Disney announced Kimmel was "indefinitely" suspended, prompting backlash as critics accused the government of "censoring" figures who openly opposed the Trump administration and violating Kimmel's right to free speech.
Following four days of bipartisan outrage, Kimmel's network announced he would be returning to his usual late-night spot.
Jimmy Kimmel Returns to Late Night Following Backlash Over Suspension
Kimmel received a standing ovation when he walked out on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage. While fighting back tears, the comedian explained his previous comments about Kirk.
He told viewers who were able to tune in: "I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human, and that is you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.
"I posted a message on Instagram the day he was killed, sending love to (Kirk's) family and asking for compassion, and I meant it, and I still do, nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual.
"That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. But I understand that to some, that felt either it was ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you're upset."
He continued: "If the situation was reversed, there's a good chance I'd have felt the same way. I have many friends and family members on the other side who I love and remain close to, even though we don't agree on politics at all. I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone."
Despite Kimmel's emotional comments, Nexstar and Sinclair, which own about 70 affiliate stations between them, still refused to air his program.