Morning Show Shock: Gayle King Left Completely Stunned as Co-host Tony Dokoupil Rages Over ABC Network Allowing Jimmy Kimmel's Show To Return After 'Offending Half the Country'

Kimmel received a standing ovation when he walked out on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage. While fighting back tears, the comedian explained his previous comments about Kirk.

He told viewers who were able to tune in: "I do want to make something clear, because it's important to me as a human, and that is you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.

"I posted a message on Instagram the day he was killed, sending love to (Kirk's) family and asking for compassion, and I meant it, and I still do, nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual.

"That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. But I understand that to some, that felt either it was ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both, and for those who think I did point a finger, I get why you're upset."

He continued: "If the situation was reversed, there's a good chance I'd have felt the same way. I have many friends and family members on the other side who I love and remain close to, even though we don't agree on politics at all. I don't think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone."

Despite Kimmel's emotional comments, Nexstar and Sinclair, which own about 70 affiliate stations between them, still refused to air his program.