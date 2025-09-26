WATCH: Ice Agent Drops Gun and Then Points It at Crowd... As Agency Mocked Over Botched Arrest — 'This Is Pathetic!'

The clip, captured by photographer Raphi Talisman, shows two agents, one wearing a balaclava and a vest that reads "POLICE ICE," who have a man pinned down on the cement. The man is seen resisting arrest as he yells in both English and Spanish.

During the wild scene, an agent's gun falls to the ground after the man being detained smacks it. The agent then goes to retrieve the pistol and points it at the crowd; however, it is unclear if there was a threat from any of the onlookers, as people in the crowd yell, "Put the gun down!"

“What, you going to shoot me? Go ahead, shoot me. Shoot me, go ahead," one person is heard yelling at the officer.

Meanwhile, the man being detained yells, "I love America," and claims he was "born in D.C.," as he pleads to be released from custody.