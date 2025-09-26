WATCH: Ice Agent Drops Gun and Then Points It at Crowd... As Agency Mocked Over Botched Arrest — 'This Is Pathetic!'
Sept. 26 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
ICE has once again found itself as the punchline, as this time an agent was filmed dropping his gun and then pointing it at onlookers during a botched arrest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The chaotic scene occurred on Wednesday, September 24, in Hyattsville, Maryland, as an officer was captured struggling with an unknown man, as he is heard yelling, "Give me your f------ arm!"
What Happened Between ICE Agent And The Detainee?
The clip, captured by photographer Raphi Talisman, shows two agents, one wearing a balaclava and a vest that reads "POLICE ICE," who have a man pinned down on the cement. The man is seen resisting arrest as he yells in both English and Spanish.
During the wild scene, an agent's gun falls to the ground after the man being detained smacks it. The agent then goes to retrieve the pistol and points it at the crowd; however, it is unclear if there was a threat from any of the onlookers, as people in the crowd yell, "Put the gun down!"
“What, you going to shoot me? Go ahead, shoot me. Shoot me, go ahead," one person is heard yelling at the officer.
Meanwhile, the man being detained yells, "I love America," and claims he was "born in D.C.," as he pleads to be released from custody.
ICE Agent Mocks Onlookers
The officers make no effort to calm the scene down, as the bumbling agent who dropped the gun tells one onlooker, "Do you want to take him home?" referring to the man who is being arrested. "Do you want him? Are you going to take care of him?"
"Why are you arresting him?" one person asked, as the same agent hit back, "Because he is a criminal. How about that?"
After several minutes, more officers in ICE gear arrive and place the man into the back of a minivan, as he yells for someone to call his wife. Talisman described the arrest as "brutal."
Following the drama, the ICE agent wearing a balaclava appears to ask someone in the crowd, "Want to be next?"
Social Media Reacts To 'Horrific' Footage
The shocking clip has spread through social media, leading to plenty of backlash. One person responded, "Should've never gone hands-on w/suspect with an unholstered weapon in 1st place. Stupid and dangerous. These guys are poorly trained, unsupervised, and unaccountable. He should get days off. At least he's not wearing a mask."
Another added: "Disgusting... this administration is responsible for a violent rhetoric, " and one user said, "Absolutely horrific."
"This looks so pathetic, the lack of training on the ice agents and how they are handling themselves and treating people wrongly," one person raged.
County Council member Wanika Fisher was also left sick over the footage, as one said, "I don’t think it's something that we accept, and I think filming interactions like that shows the community what their federal government is doing in this constant dog and pony show. I think it’s important to bring awareness to our community."
DHS V. Pokémon
While ICE claimed officers identify themselves when making arrests, and can wear masks to protect their identities, the agency has continued to be ripped for its behavior.
Despite the backlash, the Department of Homeland Security has tried to highlight its ICE deportation raids, recently using a Pokémon parody to put its efforts on display.
However, a spokesman for the Pokémon Company International hit back and called out the department for not asking permission to use their content.
"We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand," a statement read.
It continued: "Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property."