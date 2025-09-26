Your tip
Prince Harry Would 'Love' to Spend More Time In U.K. But Not on 'Royal Estates' as Wife Meghan Markle Would Only Consider 'Celeb-Heavy' Cotswolds

picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry wants to make frequent returns to the U.K. but there are concerns where he and wife Meghan Markle will live.

Sept. 26 2025, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Prince Harry has privately declared his intentions to spend more time in the U.K. following his reconciliation with King Charles.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke, 41, hopes to visit every few months from 2026, in a bid to solidify his relationship with his father — who is desperate to strike up a relationship with his grandchildren, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

Homesick Prince

picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry could be given his own royal residence, but cannot live nearby to Prince William.

According to insiders, Charles, 76, may even be willing to offer Harry and Meghan Markle, 44, their own residence in the U.K., but its location will have to be significantly far away from warring sibling Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 43.

An insider said: “There are plenty of empty properties on the estate.

“The Royal Family is not exactly short of accommodation at the moment.

“But I don't think being next door to William and Kate would go down too well.”

There is also another major stumbling block in Harry's aim to spend more time with his father.

Sources claim the Duchess of Sussex would favour living in the celebrity favorite region of the Cotswolds, home to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi — and potentially soon-to-be inhabitants Jay-Z and Beyonce — rather than more traditional royal properties.

Famous Neighbors

picture of Portia DeRossi, Ellen DeGeneres, Jay-Z and Beyonce
Source: MEGA

Meghan would prefer a move to A-list friendly Cotswolds, favored by Portia DeRossi and Ellen DeGeneres, plus Jay-Z and Beyonce

The former Suits star spent time in the countryside area when she first got engaged to Harry.

An insider said: "I'd say the Cotswolds would be somewhere they might look if they were thinking about a home outside the royal estate."

Harry is said to swear blind that there is "no move" being made by him "to be back in the institution."

"His wife and kids are there; his life is there," a Sussex insider has claimed when asked about leaving Montecito.

Another source said: "Harry would love to come back to the U.K. more.

"His plans are driven by the causes that he supports – if they say, 'We'd really like you to come over', he will try to make it work.

"It's driven by the requests. He would love to do as much as possible."

Marriage Issues

picture of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry's potential return to the U.K has driven a wedge between himself and Meghan.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week’s Harry desire to spend more time in the U.K. is driving a wedge between him and wife Meghan.

She fears Harry's royal family members could be using his reconciliation efforts with Charles to break up their marriage.

A source shared: "Harry's still buzzing off the back of his meeting with his father, and Meghan is pleased for him, to an extent.

picture of king Charles
Source: MEGA

Meghan fears Harry's reconciliation with his father King Charles could lure him back into royal fold.

"But, at the same time, she still worries the Palace could be using divide-and-conquer tactics, and it hasn't helped that Harry has basically just thrown himself at their feet.

"He's clearly very homesick and desperate to build on the positives of the meeting, and it's taking a lot of his focus away from their life in America."

The source claimed the Duchess of Sussex's "biggest worry is that he's been lured back in by the royals again and that they could drive a wedge between them."

They added: "She feels like she's losing him."

