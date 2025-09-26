Prince Harry Would 'Love' to Spend More Time In U.K. But Not on 'Royal Estates' as Wife Meghan Markle Would Only Consider 'Celeb-Heavy' Cotswolds

According to insiders, Charles, 76, may even be willing to offer Harry and Meghan Markle, 44, their own residence in the U.K., but its location will have to be significantly far away from warring sibling Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 43.

An insider said: “There are plenty of empty properties on the estate.

“The Royal Family is not exactly short of accommodation at the moment.

“But I don't think being next door to William and Kate would go down too well.”

There is also another major stumbling block in Harry's aim to spend more time with his father.

Sources claim the Duchess of Sussex would favour living in the celebrity favorite region of the Cotswolds, home to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi — and potentially soon-to-be inhabitants Jay-Z and Beyonce — rather than more traditional royal properties.