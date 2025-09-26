Kamala Harris Takes a 'Nasty Swipe' at Cancer-stricken Joe Biden While Awkwardly Praising Hillary Clinton's 'Mentorship'... As Wedge With Ex-Prez Widens Following Memoir Release
Sept. 26 2025, Published 11:55 a.m. ET
Kamala Harris showed some love to a special fellow politician who occupied the White House before her and served as a helpful "mentor" during her failed presidential run, RadarOnline.com can report.
And no, it wasn't Joe Biden.
Harris kicked off her cross-country book tour to promote her tell-all memoir, 107 Days, with a stop in New York earlier this week.
Speaking to a crowd of nearly 1,500 at Town Hall in Manhattan, Harris discussed her relationship with former First Lady and fellow election loser Hillary Clinton, saying Clinton provided guidance and friendship when she needed it the most.
"We all hope to be mentored. We all hope to have support from those who come before. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. And certainly that's true of politics," Harris said.
"Hillary Clinton is one of those people that believes in lifting people up and supporting people. And she follows through."
Harris and Biden's Relationship Tested
While not mentioning Biden by name, Harris' words seemed to have some not-so-subtle subtext aimed at her former boss.
As Radar has reported, the once-loving relationship between Biden and Harris has turned cold – something she confessed to in her book, writing that she was saddened by his apparent change in attitude toward her.
"My feelings for him were grounded in warmth and loyalty, but they had become complicated, over time, with hurt and disappointment," she wrote.
Harris claimed the Biden she knew during their first campaign had turned into a different person after he won.
"After warmly welcoming us into the Biden family at the beginning of the campaign, there seemed to be a change of temperature after the election," she wrote.
Watching and Waiting
She further revealed her frustration over Biden's plan to wait a few days to endorse her after deciding to exit the race, so he could effectively bask in the attention himself for a while.
Harris argued that waiting would have raised doubts in voters' and donors' minds, and ultimately convinced him to cut to the chase.
However, when Biden spoke to the nation to explain his decision, Harris recalls: "It was almost nine minutes into the eleven-minute address before he mentioned me."
The same thing happened a few weeks later at the Democratic National Convention.
"He spoke for nearly an hour, detailing the accomplishments of our administration," Harris wrote. "It was a legacy speech for him, not an argument for me, and he was entitled to it. But if we waited for some personal stories about working with me and what qualities he had seen that led him to endorse me, they weren't there."
Bye Bye Biden
In the first few days of her campaign, Harris admited she was still getting her feet wet and finding her own voice. At the start, her standard stump speech would include glowing remarks about her former boss, who is now battling cancer.
"I spent the first third of my remarks effusively praising him before I launched into my own campaign speech," Harris wrote in her book. "I would do that for several weeks until my campaign strategists urged me to stop: 'It's time this campaign was about you.'"
However, President Obama's 2008 campaign manager, David Plouffe, who was now working to help elect Harris, put it more bluntly when he told her point-blank: "People hate Joe Biden."