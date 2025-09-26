Kamala Harris Takes a 'Nasty Swipe' at Cancer-stricken Joe Biden While Awkwardly Praising Hillary Clinton's 'Mentorship'... As Wedge With Ex-Prez Widens Following Memoir Release

Harris kicked off her cross-country book tour to promote her tell-all memoir, 107 Days, with a stop in New York earlier this week.

Speaking to a crowd of nearly 1,500 at Town Hall in Manhattan, Harris discussed her relationship with former First Lady and fellow election loser Hillary Clinton, saying Clinton provided guidance and friendship when she needed it the most.

"We all hope to be mentored. We all hope to have support from those who come before. Sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn't. And certainly that's true of politics," Harris said.

"Hillary Clinton is one of those people that believes in lifting people up and supporting people. And she follows through."