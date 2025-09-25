EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kamala Harris' 'Complicated' Relationship with Joe Biden — as His One-Time Veep Unloads on the 'Hurt and Disappointment' She Felt Taking Over His Campaign

Early in the book, just as she was taking over Biden's campaign, Harris writes that the once warm and fuzzy Uncle Joe turned cold on her.

The former vice president said she was saddened by his apparent change in attitude toward her.

"My feelings for him were grounded in warmth and loyalty, but they had become complicated, over time, with hurt and disappointment," she writes.

Harris suggests that the Biden she knew during their first campaign had turned into a different person after he won.

"After warmly welcoming us into the Biden family at the beginning of the campaign, there seemed to be a change of temperature after the election," she writes.