EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kamala Harris' 'Complicated' Relationship with Joe Biden — as His One-Time Veep Unloads on the 'Hurt and Disappointment' She Felt Taking Over His Campaign
Sept. 25 2025, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris thought everything was copacetic with her boss, Joe Biden, as she assumed his 2024 presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com can report.
However, in her explosive new behind-the-scenes memoir, 107 Days, the failed candidate confessed she wasn't exactly treated warmly by Biden or his staff.
Early in the book, just as she was taking over Biden's campaign, Harris writes that the once warm and fuzzy Uncle Joe turned cold on her.
The former vice president said she was saddened by his apparent change in attitude toward her.
"My feelings for him were grounded in warmth and loyalty, but they had become complicated, over time, with hurt and disappointment," she writes.
Harris suggests that the Biden she knew during their first campaign had turned into a different person after he won.
"After warmly welcoming us into the Biden family at the beginning of the campaign, there seemed to be a change of temperature after the election," she writes.
Time is Ticking
She further reveals her frustration over Biden's plan to wait a few days to endorse her, so he could effectively bask in the attention himself for a while.
Harris argues that waiting would have put doubt in voters' and donors' minds, and finally convinced him to cut to the chase.
However, when Biden spoke to the nation to explain his decision, Harris recalled: "It was almost nine minutes into the eleven-minute address before he mentioned me."
The same thing happened a few weeks later at the Democratic National Convention.
"He spoke for nearly an hour, detailing the accomplishments of our administration," Harris writes. "It was a legacy speech for him, not an argument for me, and he was entitled to it. But if we waited for some personal stories about working with me and what qualities he had seen that led him to endorse me, they weren't there."
'Reckless' Decisions
Elsewhere, Harris recounts the ongoing discussion of whether or not Biden should have even considered dropping out of the race, revealing how much former First Lady Jill Biden played a part in her husband's decision to run again.
"'It's Joe and Jill's decision.' We all said that, like a mantra, as if we'd all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness?" she wondered in her book.
Harris continues: "In retrospect, I think it was recklessness. The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision."
Biden's Turn
Biden's camp was bracing for a drubbing even before the book's release, and reportedly were ready to counter any spilled tea by sharing secrets of their own.
Presidential expert Leon Wagener said: "Kamala has a chip on her shoulder and she's been told by everybody in the party to keep her mouth shut or 'we'll bury you.'
"Everyone knows there is a deep well of dislike and distrust between them – and it's going to be an all-out war if she talks and the Biden team goes after her."
Political reporter Mark Halperin claimed before the book Biden was preparing to bite back: "If the Biden people feel threatened, you will hear stories about Kamala Harris as vice president that will not make her look good.
"I'm telling you, if Joe Biden feels threatened, if his people feel threatened by her, this is going to escalate in a big way."