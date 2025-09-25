Your tip
Kanye West

Kanye West Strikes Again: Troubled Rapper Claims 'America's Next Top Model' Alum Wants to 'Silence Him' by Slapping Him With a Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Split photo of Kanye West, Jess An
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has claimed his sexual assault accuser wants to 'silence him.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Kanye West has accused America's Next Top Model alum Jenn An of trying to "silence him" with a sexual assault lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An filed her lawsuit in November 2024 claiming she was sexually assaulted on the set of a music video in 2010. The embattled rapper, 48, has since filed documents to get the lawsuit thrown out of court as he denied the allegations.

West's Lawyer Slams 'Antisemitic Messages' Included in Lawsuit

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

West was accused of sexually assault Jenn An on the set of the 'In for the Kill' remix music video in 2010.

On August 19, West's lawyer reportedly slammed An for including information about the music producer's "antisemitic messages" shared to X, as well as other messages from him dismissing sexual assault victims.

His lawyer stated: "These alleged quotations bear no relevance to the claims in this case and are presented without meaningful context.

"Their inclusion should be considered as facts to support arguments regarding (An's) motive to bring this lawsuit — to silence (West) for his controversial speech on matters of public concern."

Photo of Jess An
Source: MEGA

West claimed An filed the lawsuit because she wanted to 'silence him.'

As for An's claims she was sexually assaulted by West on set, his filings claimed his music video, "like many thousands of stage performances and motion pictures before it, included physical touching between the actors (here, West and [An])."

His lawyer added: "At no point during the production did (An) object to her role, express a lack of consent to participate, nor attempt to leave the performance, nor does she claim such in her (lawsuit)."

The Gold Digger rapper further denied An's allegations, highlighting the number of crew and cameras present at the time of the alleged assault.

West Claims Sexual Assault Accuser Wants to 'Censor His Art'

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

West denied the allegations and claim An was attempting to 'punish his creative process and censor his art.'

West's filing stated: "To permit such claims to proceed would mean that every actor, director, and artist involved in provocative film, theater, or music video productions – whether depicting violence, sexuality, or both – could face retroactive criminalization and personal liability whenever a performer later regrets or reimagines their participation."

West alleged An's lawsuit was an attempt to "punish his creative process and censor his art."

Meanwhile, An's attorney pushed back and ripped the Flashing Lights hitmaker for suggesting the alleged assault was part of "his art."

West 'Convinced Himself He's Above the Law'

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

An's lawyer slammed West's filing and claimed he's 'convinced himself that he is above the law.'

Attorney Jesse Weinstein told an outlet: "While Ye is certainly entitled to defend himself in this suit, we refuse to adopt his idea that sexually assaulting Ms. An was somehow justified as 'art.'

"This was an unscripted moment that he took it upon himself to create, much to the dismay and shock of nearly everyone around him.

"He has clearly convinced himself that he is above the law, and we will take him to task in this matter through the litigation process."

According to An's lawsuit, she was hired as a background dancer/extra for La Roux's In for the Kill music video. West was featured on the remix and music video, which the former ANTM alum claimed he wanted to resemble American Psycho.

Radar Logo

She alleged while serving as the music video's director, West instructed her to sit in a chair and ordered the cameraman to film him choking her.

Her lawsuit stated: "He then wrapped his other hand around her neck and continued to strangle her with both hands. West smothered [An’s] face with both of his hands, which smeared her makeup.

"He then rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out and gagged her (which [An] believed lasted for over a minute) to emulate forced oral sex and screamed, 'This is art. This is f---ing art. I am like Picasso.'"

