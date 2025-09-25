Kanye West Strikes Again: Troubled Rapper Claims 'America's Next Top Model' Alum Wants to 'Silence Him' by Slapping Him With a Sexual Assault Lawsuit

An filed her lawsuit in November 2024 claiming she was sexually assaulted on the set of a music video in 2010. The embattled rapper , 48, has since filed documents to get the lawsuit thrown out of court as he denied the allegations.

Kanye West has accused America's Next Top Model alum Jenn An of trying to "silence him" with a sexual assault lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

West was accused of sexually assault Jenn An on the set of the 'In for the Kill' remix music video in 2010.

"Their inclusion should be considered as facts to support arguments regarding (An's) motive to bring this lawsuit — to silence (West) for his controversial speech on matters of public concern."

His lawyer stated: "These alleged quotations bear no relevance to the claims in this case and are presented without meaningful context.

On August 19, West's lawyer reportedly slammed An for including information about the music producer's " antisemitic messages " shared to X, as well as other messages from him dismissing sexual assault victims .

West claimed An filed the lawsuit because she wanted to 'silence him.'

The Gold Digger rapper further denied An's allegations, highlighting the number of crew and cameras present at the time of the alleged assault.

His lawyer added: "At no point during the production did (An) object to her role, express a lack of consent to participate, nor attempt to leave the performance, nor does she claim such in her (lawsuit)."

As for An's claims she was sexually assaulted by West on set, his filings claimed his music video, "like many thousands of stage performances and motion pictures before it, included physical touching between the actors (here, West and [An])."

West denied the allegations and claim An was attempting to 'punish his creative process and censor his art.'

Meanwhile, An's attorney pushed back and ripped the Flashing Lights hitmaker for suggesting the alleged assault was part of "his art."

West alleged An's lawsuit was an attempt to "punish his creative process and censor his art. "

West's filing stated: "To permit such claims to proceed would mean that every actor, director, and artist involved in provocative film, theater, or music video productions – whether depicting violence, sexuality, or both – could face retroactive criminalization and personal liability whenever a performer later regrets or reimagines their participation."

An's lawyer slammed West's filing and claimed he's 'convinced himself that he is above the law.'

Attorney Jesse Weinstein told an outlet: "While Ye is certainly entitled to defend himself in this suit, we refuse to adopt his idea that sexually assaulting Ms. An was somehow justified as 'art.'

"This was an unscripted moment that he took it upon himself to create, much to the dismay and shock of nearly everyone around him.

"He has clearly convinced himself that he is above the law, and we will take him to task in this matter through the litigation process."

According to An's lawsuit, she was hired as a background dancer/extra for La Roux's In for the Kill music video. West was featured on the remix and music video, which the former ANTM alum claimed he wanted to resemble American Psycho.