Trump Gives 'Embarrassing' Excuse for Friendship With Epstein... as Prez Desperately Tries to Bury His Connection to Late Sex Offender

In July, on day two of a conservative conference in Tampa, Trump is said to have been chatting away on the phone with notable supporters, pleading with them to know why the country wanted the Epstein files released and how he had become tangled in the mess.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the controversial politician even told his aides, "people don't understand that Palm Beach in the 90s was a different time," referring to the time in which he and the pedophile would cross paths and engage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago exclusive club.

Social media users were quick to call out Trump's "embarrassing" excuse, as one person on X went off, "I'd sure as hell love to hear him expand on that, and tell us what kind of things he was doing in Palm Beach in the 90s. In the form of sworn testimony, preferably."

Another added: "Is he seriously trying to squirm his way out of this?" and one user raged, "He just refuses to accept he loved hanging out with Epstein."