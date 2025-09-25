Barack Obama Hints at Major Marriage Issues With Wife Michelle as Former First Couple are 'Secretly Divorcing'
Sept. 25 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Rumors of Barack and Michelle Obama parting ways have reignited after the former president admitted to having marriage issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a conversation with historian David Olusoga at the O2 Arena in London, Barack opened up about the dark times his relationship has seen following his time in the White House.
What Did Barack Say?
"I was digging myself out of the hole I found myself with Michelle," Barack said during the event on Wednesday, September 25. "Now I'm at about level ground."
The 64-year-old's comments came after the former First Couple were spotted together for the first time in months in Portofino, Italy, as they both stepped on director Steven Spielberg's $250million superyacht this past weekend. However, the pair were seen arriving, adding more fuel to the rumors a divorce is underway.
Michelle has tried to quiet down rumors, as she previously discussed the state of her marriage on her podcast IMO, noting how when she and Barack aren't in the same room together, "folks think we're divorced."
Michelle Shuts Down The Rumors
She told listeners: "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man, and we've had some really hard times. So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."
However, the 61-year-old has also admitted to having tough times with her man, as she previously said: "People think I'm being catty for saying this: it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband..."
"Marriage isn't 50/50, ever," she added. "There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40."
Despite the ups and downs, Michelle later elaborated she's sticking by Barack: "We've been married for 30 years, and we will be married forever. So, let's say we live long. It will be 50-plus years. And if 10 of those years were bad, you know, anybody would take those odds."
Splitting Up Their Millions?
While both Barack and Michelle are trying their best to hit back at rumors, speculation is still running rampant, with one insider claiming the pair are quietly attempting to divide their $70million empire.
A source previously claimed: "They want to have everything ironed out in advance. The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."
They continued: "They have homes in D.C., Martha's Vineyard, and Chicago-plus a stock portfolio in excess of $25million. There are also substantial revenue streams from their various media projects to divide and manage going forward.
"It's far from easy to untangle a life of three decades with someone, but maintaining the illusion of a happy and stable marriage is no longer a solution. They both are of the mind that they will be better off on their own."
Another insider claimed the couple were enjoying their "separate lives" at the moment, before things took a turn when Barack wanted to dip his toe into the political side of things again.
The source claimed: "They'd already been living separate lives on opposite coasts for some time, but that was no longer an option after Michelle refused to run and Barack was forced to back Kamala (Harris)..."