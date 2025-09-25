Barack Obama Hints at Major Marriage Issues With Wife Michelle as Former First Couple are 'Secretly Divorcing'

She told listeners: "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quitting on my man, and we've had some really hard times. So we had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."

However, the 61-year-old has also admitted to having tough times with her man, as she previously said: "People think I'm being catty for saying this: it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband..."

"Marriage isn't 50/50, ever," she added. "There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40."

Despite the ups and downs, Michelle later elaborated she's sticking by Barack: "We've been married for 30 years, and we will be married forever. So, let's say we live long. It will be 50-plus years. And if 10 of those years were bad, you know, anybody would take those odds."