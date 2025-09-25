EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Still Quaking' He Could Be Booted Out of U.S. After Donald Trump Made Huge 'Dig' at Him During U.K. State Visit

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex attended neither the Windsor Castle banquet nor the carriage procession that marked the U.S. president's three-day trip, but insiders say he and Meghan Markle, 44, have been left "deeply unsettled" by the tone of Trump's remarks.

Trump, 79, hailed Prince William, 43, as a "remarkable son" destined for "incredible success in the future" – while making no reference to Harry.

A source close to Harry and Meghan said: "Harry definitely saw it as a deliberate snub. Seeing his family laughing along felt like a stab in the back. To him, it seemed as if they were cozying up to someone who has mocked him and Meghan for years.

"He still lives in fear of what Trump might do – the possibility of being deported is something he can't shake from his mind."