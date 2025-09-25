Your tip
Prince Harry
EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Still Quaking' He Could Be Booted Out of U.S. After Donald Trump Made Huge 'Dig' at Him During U.K. State Visit

Photo of Donald Trump and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's fear of being kicked out of the U.S. has resurfaced after Trump’s harsh dig during UK state visit

Sept. 25 2025, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Prince Harry has been left rattled after Donald Trump pointedly praised Prince William while omitting any mention of him during his recent state visit to the U.K. – a slight friends tell RadarOnline.com has intensified his fears he could yet be forced out of America.

Trump Snubs Harry While Praising William

Photo of Prince William and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump praised William at Windsor while cutting Harry out of his remarks.

The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex attended neither the Windsor Castle banquet nor the carriage procession that marked the U.S. president's three-day trip, but insiders say he and Meghan Markle, 44, have been left "deeply unsettled" by the tone of Trump's remarks.

Trump, 79, hailed Prince William, 43, as a "remarkable son" destined for "incredible success in the future" – while making no reference to Harry.

A source close to Harry and Meghan said: "Harry definitely saw it as a deliberate snub. Seeing his family laughing along felt like a stab in the back. To him, it seemed as if they were cozying up to someone who has mocked him and Meghan for years.

"He still lives in fear of what Trump might do – the possibility of being deported is something he can't shake from his mind."

Visa Worries Resurface

Photo of Price Harry
Source: MEGA

Conservative groups pushed to expose Harry's U.S. visa records.

Harry has good reason to worry. His 2023 memoir Spare included candid admissions of drug use, ranging from cannabis and cocaine to psychedelic mushrooms.

The revelations triggered a campaign by conservative groups in Washington to force U.S. authorities to publish his visa application, amid questions about whether he had disclosed his drug history. Should those documents show inconsistencies, lawyers warn, Harry could face legal challenges to his residency in California.

A second insider said: "Harry is well aware of how exposed he is. If Trump decided to single him out, he absolutely could. The calls for his visa application to be made public haven't disappeared, and both he and Meghan are forced to live with that constant uncertainty."

Long-Standing Feud With Trump

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Trump branded Meghan 'errible' and mocked Harry as 'whipped.'

Harry and Markle's relationship with Trump has long been fraught. Markle branded him "misogynistic" and "divisive" during a 2016 television appearance, while Trump later described her as "terrible" and called Harry "whipped."

On the campaign trail he declared he would not protect Harry if he returned to office.

In February 2024, Trump said about Harry: "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen Elizabeth II. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Although he has since softened his stance, saying he would "leave him alone," insiders say the couple is not reassured.

Isolated Between Two Worlds

Photo of Donald Trump and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry feared deportation after Trump’s pointed snub.

A friend of Harry's said: "He has no faith in Trump's softer words. He believes that if it served Trump's interests, he would abandon him instantly. That's why being left out of the Windsor remarks hurt so much – to Harry, it felt like a clear public message about his position."

Trump's U.K. state visit was staged with full royal ceremony, including a Guard of Honour, a carriage ride through Windsor and a white-tie banquet hosted by the King and Queen. But for Harry, watching from Montecito, California, the spectacle was a reminder of his own isolation.

An insider said: "He has always worried about being pushed out on both fronts. Right now, caught between his family in the U.K. and Trump in the U.S., he feels as though the ground beneath him could vanish at any moment."

It comes after RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed Harry jokingly got on his knees to beg King Charles to sort out his visa mess with Trump to seal his spot in America.

