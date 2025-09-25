Trump's Forgotten Son Eric Claims He Was In Room When Prez 'Stopped a War' as The Don Begs For Nobel Peace Prize for Ending Multiple Conflicts
Sept. 25 2025, Updated 1:34 p.m. ET
Eric Trump has raised security concerns after the president's son boasted about being "in the room" as his dad "ended" two wars, RadarOnline.com can report.
Now, many are wondering how Eric, who does not have a role in Donald Trump's administration, was able to sit in on what otherwise should have been a highly classified moment.
Father's Day
Eric appeared on Real America's Voice on Wednesday to make the case for his father to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize – and even have his face carved into Mount Rushmore.
The 41-year-old gushed: "He deserves it. He deserves a Nobel Peace Prize so many times over."
While trying to justify Donald's deserving of recognition, Eric claimed: "I’ve literally been in that office. I was in that office for one conversation where he literally stopped a war.
"In fact, I was in the office recently for another one where he stopped another one."
He then added: "I mean, the amount of children, and I say children, young kids right now that are running around the world who are alive based on the fact that he stopped conflicts that otherwise would have spiraled out of control.
"There are moms and dads out there who have their kids based on calls that he’s made and conflicts that he's ended, kind of before they really got out of control."
Security Concerns
However, critics keyed in on his boast of literally being in the room where it happens, and wondered, if true, what exactly he was doing there?
Donald's second son serves as the vice president of the Trump Organization. He does not have a position in the United States government nor a security clearance.
"Why would Eric, a person with zero security clearance who does not work for the government, be in the room during a call with foreign leaders discussing wars?" one person posed on X.com.
Another asked: "So it was take your son to work day, when you had a day off from your job to sit in the Oval Office and listen to dad chat on the phone and stop a war?"
While one person slammed: "That’s where your story doesn’t add up… no way (Donald) let you near that office or near him for that matter. Some free advice… a good lie stays within the realm of reality."
Seventh Heaven
The president has repeatedly taken credit for ending no fewer than seven wars since returning to office in January.
On Thursday, he told the United Nations: "They said they were unendable. You're never going to get them solved. Some were going for 31 years. … I ended seven wars, and in all cases, they were raging, with countless thousands of people being killed."
Donald considers the list of conflicts he's ended includes wars between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.