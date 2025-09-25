Trump's Forgotten Son Eric Claims He Was In Room When Prez 'Stopped a War' as The Don Begs For Nobel Peace Prize for Ending Multiple Conflicts

However, critics keyed in on his boast of literally being in the room where it happens, and wondered, if true, what exactly he was doing there?

Donald's second son serves as the vice president of the Trump Organization. He does not have a position in the United States government nor a security clearance.

"Why would Eric, a person with zero security clearance who does not work for the government, be in the room during a call with foreign leaders discussing wars?" one person posed on X.com.

Another asked: "So it was take your son to work day, when you had a day off from your job to sit in the Oval Office and listen to dad chat on the phone and stop a war?"

While one person slammed: "That’s where your story doesn’t add up… no way (Donald) let you near that office or near him for that matter. Some free advice… a good lie stays within the realm of reality."